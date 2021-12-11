ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

50-year-old man killed after a two-vehicle crash in Las Vegas; 24-year-old Daysia Brown arrested for DUI (Las Vegas, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
A 50-year-old man lost his life following a crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas while a Henderson woman was jailed on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The preliminary reports showed that a Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue at 1:52 a.m. when the driver of a Jeep heading eastbound on Gass went through a red light. The two vehicles then crashed into each other.

A passenger of the Toyota was rushed to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. A news release later Friday confirmed that the person who died was a 50-year-old Las Vegas man. The at-fault driver displayed signs of impairment and was detained. The driver of the Jeep was identified as Daysia Brown, 24, of Henderson.

Clark County Detention Center records showed that she was booked at the jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death. The intersection was shut down for several hours during investigation. The intersection was opened again to traffic just after 7 a.m. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

December 11, 2021

Source: reviewjournal.com

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

