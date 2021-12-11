Youngstown police investigating fatal shooting of man found in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight after the victim was found with gunshot wounds in a car.

Officers were sent to Erie Street and East Earle Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. They then found a man in the driver’s seat who was unconscious.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and he died Saturday morning.

The victim hasn’t been identified but was described by police as a 30-year-old white man.

A neighbor who called 911 said he saw a car with its lights on sitting at the end of the street for 20 minutes. Shortly after, he saw three cars drive by, stop by the car and then drive off. That’s when he called 911 again.

The Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Police are asking for information on the case.

Those with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD. Tips may be left anonymously.

This is the 27th homicide and 125th person shot this year. Last year, 28 homicides and 98 shootings were reported.

