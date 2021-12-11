Aquarium Tour and Fish Feeding

Eighth graders Aven Hall, left, and Suzi Lane, along with Principal Laura Moreland of Perquimans Middle School, build a solar car in a class taught by Education Curator Christin Brown of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Hall and Lane’s team car, Solar Roller, took first place when it out-raced all the other cars created from kits by their peers. The classes were visiting on a field trip thanks the Aquarium Scholars program. “We believe in field trips and hands on experiences,” Moreland said.
