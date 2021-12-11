ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Aquarium Tour and Fish Feeding

parentmap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin our aquarist Mark Olson and education staff for a...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Holidays at the Waikiki Aquarium

The Waikiki Aquarium is inviting the public to decorate their Christmas Tree with hand painted ornaments. Dallis Ontiveros went live from the Aquarium with more on what’s happening for the Holidays.
TRAVEL
outerbanksvoice.com

Aquarium Scholars visit Jennette’s Pier

Eighth graders Aven Hall, left, and Suzi Lane, along with Principal Laura Moreland of Perquimans Middle School, build a solar car in a class taught by Education Curator Christin Brown of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Hall and Lane’s team car, Solar Roller, took first place when it out-raced all the other cars created from kits by their peers. The classes were visiting on a field trip thanks the Aquarium Scholars program. “We believe in field trips and hands on experiences,” Moreland said.
NAGS HEAD, NC
orlandoweekly.com

Sea Life Aquarium celebrates season with Scuba Santa

It's that time of year where every attraction figures out how to shoehorn Christmas cheer into the thing they already offer. You can't swing a Yule log without hitting an alligator in a Santa hat or getting tangled up in millions of Christmas lights. We'd think aquariums would have a...
LIFESTYLE
Salamanca Press

German aquarium fish get special St. Nick treat

Sharks, rays and other fish got a special treat on St. Nicholas Day in Germany this year from an underwater Santa (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/78d54efc9ebd4cb1810e67ee363b168f.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquariums#Fish#Aquarium Tour#Covid
wxxv25.com

Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Mississippi Aquarium

The Mississippi Aquarium picked up 40 Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles today from the airport for rehabilitation. These turtles were shipped all the way from New England after being found stranded and cold-stunned. When the water temperature drops, the turtles’ systems begin to shut down, causing them illness such as pneumonia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Santa brings ‘fishmas’ joy to Aquarium of the Pacific

Even seals, otters and sharks get into the holiday season. The Aquarium of the Pacific kicked off its winter festivities this weekend, with the popular Long Beach tourist destination decked out in Christmas decorations. There were crafts, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa stories, and other holiday activities. And Santa traded in his...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
stpetecatalyst.com

Winter to ‘live on’ at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

A month after the unexpected death of Winter the dolphin, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s best-known resident, plans for a permanent memorial have been revealed. Via 360-degree videos and hundreds of still photographs, a virtual reality experience will allow visitors to “swim” with the famous bottlenose dolphin. “I’m proud to announce that Winter will live on in the physical world as well as the digital world so her signature tweet, demeanor and personality can never be forgotten,” said CMA president James “Buddy” Powell in a prepared statement.
ANIMALS
thelog.com

Aquarium of the Pacific Celebrates the Holidays Under the Sea Style

The Aquarium of the Pacific unveiled the newest resident in Shark Lagoon just in time for the holidays. A new sandbar shark can be seen cruising around the lagoon this holiday season. “The sand bar shark has been with us in holding for a couple of months, and we just...
LIFESTYLE
10 Tampa Bay

New river otter joins 'romp' at Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The picture above is not the new otter Huron. Pictures of the Florida Aquarium's newest addition should be available Dec. 8. The Florida Aquarium is getting a new addition to its romp of river otters. The aquarium says Huron, a North American river otter, will...
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

How to Fillet a Fish

Ray Ruiz grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago, and he learned to how to fish from his dad—an immigrant from Mexico. Back then, fishing was about the challenge and finding an escape from everyday life, but it was also about putting some food on the table. Now as a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ruiz is passing down his father’s knowledge by teaching others the basics of fishing. He specializes in finding big fish in urban waters, but he’s also at home on wilderness lakes and local farm ponds.
HOBBIES
FOX 21 Online

Santa Scuba Dives at the Lake Superior Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. — Santa Claus took some time out of his day Sunday to swim with the fish, and greet families through the glass at the Lake Superior Aquarium. For years, Santa has enjoyed coming to the aquarium because he doesn’t get to scuba dive too often. The...
DULUTH, MN
Talk Media

Kids Can Enjoy the Great Outdoors at Spitfire Farm’s Holiday Horse Camp

Looking for a way to get your kids some fresh air and fun during winter break? Spitfire Farm has the perfect solution. As a working mom of four, Ejola Cook knows how hard it is to find a safe place to keep children occupied without their electronics. Spitfire Farm’s Holiday Horse Camp gets kids out in the fresh air, learning the parts of running a farm, caring for horses, and participating in activities like painting horses and nature walks.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
northeastohioparent.com

Learn About the Foxface Rabbitfish With Greater Cleveland Aquarium

With bright yellow coloration and a distinctive black strip going down its snout, the foxface rabbitfish is an aquarium standout. Watch this video to learn five other facts about this bright fish, then visit the Greater Cleveland Aquarium and see it for yourself. The foxface rabbitfish is on display in...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy