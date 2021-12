A festive crowd from around Nevada County gathered at the Potlatch building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning to have breakfast, play games, and most importantly, let their kids meet the jolly man in the red suit. Santa Claus himself took time off from his preparations at the North Pole to come down and meet with a long line of children who were all smiles as they told him their Christmas wishes.

