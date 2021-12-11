ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco native and sports journalist Dave Campbell dies at 96

By Eric Kelly
 2 days ago

WACO, TX – Waco native and well known sports journalist Dave Campbell has died at 96, after a recent stay in the hospital due to pneumonia.

Campbell was the sports editor at the Tribune-Herald from 1953 to 1963, before he founded the Texas Football Magazine in 1960.

He sold the magazine in 1980, but his name has remained on the cover and has remained in publication since, as one of the most well known football publications in the state of Texas.

