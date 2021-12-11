ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Is A Triumph

By Marley Marius
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a funny thing, seeing Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story in Lincoln Square. As the film opens, trawling through piles of rubble at a vast construction site, a sign appears: “SLUM CLEARANCE.” These are – were – the 18 city blocks that would become Lincoln Center and its elegant surrounding...

thedigitalfix.com

How to watch West Side Story – where can you stream the new Steven Spielberg movie?

How can you watch West Side Story? The finger-snapping musical about forbidden love on the rough streets of New York City has been entertaining fans since the 1950s. Originally a stage play and then a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the catchy tale of star-crossed lovers never gets old. Now we have a new iteration of West Side Story on its way from none other than acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
Reuters

'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Audiences didn’t open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen. “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That’s cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless “West Side Story” endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast: Rita Moreno Looks Back on Career and Returning to ‘West Side Story’

Rita Moreno is a living legend best known for her performances in such movie musicals as 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, 1956’s The King and I and especially 1961’s West Side Story, for which she won the best supporting actress Academy Award, making her the first Latina Oscar winner. She also is one of just 16 people, and only 10 still alive, who have achieved EGOT status by winning at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Additionally, she was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004, the National Medal of the Arts in 2009, the Screen...
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday. The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star. Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle. Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. News of The Fablemans‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story, gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story). Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a delight, even with its cringe story

EJ Moreno offers up his take on Spielberg’s West Side Story…. This holiday season, West Side Story is back in cinemas, and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is tackling the iconic musical. Can his stellar direction overcome the film’s profoundly flawed story? Spielberg sure tries to razzle-dazzle you enough to forget the horrid love story at the center of the piece.
fox5ny.com

Chino from West Side Story

Josh Andres Rivera plays Chino in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He says that in this remake his character remains pivotal but in a different way.
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Review: A Masterpiece

West Side Story is spectacular. Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited musical is one of his finest films, and with a career like Spielberg’s, that is saying something. It all feels so effortless – the dazzling dance sequences, the passionate vocal performances from the actors, the marvelous camerawork from Janusz Kaminski, and through it all you can feel Spielberg’s presence, hovering over the film like some kind of cinema god, controlling this world from the heavens.
celebritypage.com

Inside The 'West Side Story' Premiere

West Side Story, based on the classic 1957 musical and 1961 film adaptation of the same name, is hitting theaters soon. Steven Spielberg is serving as director for the highly anticipated film. The cast includes The Fault In Our Stars breakout Ansel Elgort and rising star Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria. Their co-stars include Tony-award-winners like David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the legendary Rita Moreno, who appeared in the original film, will be returning for the reboot. The stars of the new blockbuster hit the red carpet for the world premiere in New York City this past weekend.
edinazephyrus.com

“West Side Story” breathes new life into an old story

2021 is the year of movie musicals. From the smashing summer hit “In the Heights” to the breakthrough success of “Tick, Tick…Boom!,” we are living in musical theater kid heaven. But the year wouldn’t be complete without the highly-anticipated, seven-years-in-the-making rendition of “West Side Story” from famed director Steven Spielberg.
Vogue

Ariana DeBose On Taking On The Role Of A Lifetime In West Side Story

Ariana DeBose joins our Zoom call from somewhere in the English countryside. “I think I’m in Hertfordshire,” she tells me with a slightly uncertain laugh. “I’m a little sleepy.” The 30-year-old North Carolina native is in the midst of filming a new project in the UK, but she also has other reasons to be tired: she’s in the final stages of promoting her latest film, the all-singing, all-dancing, Steven Spielberg-directed extravaganza West Side Story. The long-delayed blockbuster is set to land in theatres imminently and DeBose is feeling the pressure of expectation, though it certainly isn’t the first time she’s been part of a buzzy musical crowd pleaser. The Tony-nominated actor was in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton; starred alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in Ryan Murphy’s The Prom; and, most recently, appeared in Apple TV+’s zany comedy Schmigadoon!
imdb.com

The Underperformance of ‘West Side Story’: No, It’s Not Just Because Gen Z Doesn’t Like Musicals (Column)

I liked Steven Spielberg’s emotionally energized, visually bustling “West Side Story” just fine, though I’m not as over the moon about it as some of my critical colleagues. There’s an ecstatic tone wafting through the reviews. I raise the issue because you would have expected that collective hosanna to be one of many things that inspired people to go out and see the movie.
EW.com

The story behind the re-imagining of several key West Side Story musical numbers

West Side Story and its iconic musical numbers are a cultural institution. Indeed, director Steven Spielberg says that's what attracted him to put his own spin on the material in the first place. "The score by Leonard Bernstein is one of the greatest scores ever written for an American musical," he says. "West Side Story is the greatest American musical."
