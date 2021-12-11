ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

15 Fun Facts About Elf That Will Make You Love The Movie Even More

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA!!!! It’s officially beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. And for a few of us, that means eating a row of Tollhouse cookie dough, syrup-coated spaghetti, snowball fights, and singing “Santa’s Coming To Town” in the middle of Times Square. At least those are some facts about Elf starring Will...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
mystar106.com

Here are 10 Fascinating Facts About Your Favorite Holiday Movies

It’s that time of year when a lot of us rewatch our favorite holiday movies. But this time when you have a movie night, you can impress your friends with a few of these fascinating facts:. 1. BILL MURRAY improvised a lot of his lines in “Scrooged”. Bill was also...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about Gremlins

Want a little horror mixed in with your Christmas cheer? A little blood with your eggnog, perhaps? Well then “Gremlins” might be the perfect movie for you. It’s one of the classic horror-comedies, and also one of the more-impish holiday films. Feel free to read these 20 facts about “Gremlins” after midnight.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
John Debney
Person
Maurice Lamarche
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Will Ferrell
romper.com

All The Family Movies We’re Looking Forward To Seeing In 2022

While 2021 may have given us hit films like Pixar’s Luca or a wild new take on Clifford The Big Red Dog, 2022 is going to deliver even more family movies we can’t wait to check out. And with several(!!!) new projects from Pixar, to a number of franchise sequels, to films released from brand new studios, there’s a lot to be excited about.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

20 Elf Zoom Backgrounds With So Many Iconic Scenes

It's been almost two decades since Buddy the Elf first taught us the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but the 2003 classic still boasts some of the most iconic holiday movie moments. Luckily, you don't have to journey through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, past the sea of swirly twirly gumdrops, and through the Lincoln Tunnel to bring some of the magic of the North Pole into your own life. With a little help from these 20 Elf Zoom backgrounds, you can treat every day like Christmas from the comfort of your computer screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
feelingthevibe.com

10 Fun Facts about Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset

Emma Hernan is a realtor from the hit Netflix TV series Selling Sunset. She has a past connection to one of the original cast members, and is already making headlines for it. So, just who is she? We’ve got 10 facts about the newest reality starlet below. Keep reading to learn more about Emma.
CELEBRITIES
chicagotheatrereview.com

Fun Facts Amid Fearlessness

An affable, long-time Chicago sports radio personality attends a meeting with his lawyer, only to discover it’s actually an intervention. He’s told, in no uncertain terms, that if he doesn’t enter a rehabilitation center to cure his uncontrolled drinking, he’s going to lose his job…and maybe more. Hiding behind jokes, lies and denial, Harry tries to beat the disease and come out on top. Based upon real-life events shared by Windy City on-air sports celebrity Harry Teinowitz, this world premiere 90-minute one-act drama, written by Teinowitz and Spike Manton, is a roller coaster ride of emotions. While there are many sobering moments of deep sadness and sincere sentiment, the play is tempered with lots of laughter and lighter moments. Hope, determination and the strength they draw from each other help guide the way for the individuals of this rehab facility.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Story#A Christmas Carol#Santa#Ace Ventura#Slashfilm#Cg
The Spokesman-Review

Why you might love Hallmark holiday movies even if they’re cheesy

In October, Jenna Golden embarked on the same ritual she’s been using to mark the holiday season for the last three years: watching all the Hallmark holiday movies in order and writing pithy reviews, which she tweets. This winter, the channel best known for its gift-wrapped romances rolled out...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Wants to Make a Movie About Two Black Girls in Love

Zendaya is a Renaissance woman. She’s the youngest-ever Emmy recipient for best actress in a drama series, this year’s CFDA Fashion Icon, and arguably everyone’s favorite MJ. Now, the actress is thinking about adding director and screenwriter to her growing list of titles. In a new cover...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

15 Incredibly Cool NYC-Themed Gifts That Make Me Fall in Love With the City Even More

"The true New Yorker secretly believes that people living anywhere else have to be, in some sense, kidding." This John Updike quote comes to mind whenever people ask me why I live in New York or what I love about it. It tells them everything they need to know in the most hilarious way. Sure, some may think it's pretentious, but that's truly how many New Yorkers feel about the place they call home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookriot.com

Facts About the Horror Genre That Might Surprise You

Are you obsessed with horror? Me too. I don’t know how I got this way, but nowadays I probably read horror fiction more than any other genre. And horror films? Love them. My goal is to see every last one of them before I die. Turns out there are a lot of people out there just like us who can’t get enough of horror fiction. So with that in mind, I wanted to find out more about this genre that so many of us can’t stop thinking about. Here are some interesting facts about the horror genre that might surprise you.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
romper.com

10 Fun Facts About Home Alone You Probably Didn't Know

When Home Alone came out in 1990, no one was expecting it to become the massive hit it is today. Not director Chris Columbus, not studio producers, and probably not the relatively unknown child star of the vehicle, Macaulay Culkin. But here we all are, more than 30 years later, able to recite the movie just about line for line. Those of us who watched it as kids are now rewatching it as parents. But how much do we really know about Home Alone? We all know the basics, but what about those little behind-the-scenes tidbits that are always so satisfying?
MOVIES
InspireMore

15 Classic Christmas Movies The Whole Family Will Love

As much as we love giving and getting gifts on Christmas, the most special holiday memories often have nothing to do with the presents. Instead, they come from fun holiday traditions like time spent with family decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies! There are so many amazing options out there, so to help make choosing the perfect family-friendly holiday film a bit easier, we’ve created a list of some of our all-time favorites.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 Reasons Why Mickey's Christmas Carol Is Required Viewing For Me Every Holiday Season

Ah, it’s almost Christmas time again. So, you know what that means, don’t you? It means that we have to again hear people argue about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. Here’s the thing. I don’t think of Die Hard when I consider holiday themed movies, and do you want to know why? It’s because sometimes, I’m in the mood to watch Die Hard in the middle of the summer, and any movie that I get an urge to watch during the summer is NOT a Christmas movie. Not in my book anyway. But, if you want to know one movie that I watch exclusively when looking for Christmas movies, it’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol.
MOVIES
Collider

'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy