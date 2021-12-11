15 Fun Facts About Elf That Will Make You Love The Movie Even More

An affable, long-time Chicago sports radio personality attends a meeting with his lawyer, only to discover it’s actually an intervention. He’s told, in no uncertain terms, that if he doesn’t enter a rehabilitation center to cure his uncontrolled drinking, he’s going to lose his job…and maybe more. Hiding behind jokes, lies and denial, Harry tries to beat the disease and come out on top. Based upon real-life events shared by Windy City on-air sports celebrity Harry Teinowitz, this world premiere 90-minute one-act drama, written by Teinowitz and Spike Manton, is a roller coaster ride of emotions. While there are many sobering moments of deep sadness and sincere sentiment, the play is tempered with lots of laughter and lighter moments. Hope, determination and the strength they draw from each other help guide the way for the individuals of this rehab facility.
