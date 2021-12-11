15 Fun Facts About Elf That Will Make You Love The Movie Even More

When Home Alone came out in 1990, no one was expecting it to become the massive hit it is today. Not director Chris Columbus, not studio producers, and probably not the relatively unknown child star of the vehicle, Macaulay Culkin. But here we all are, more than 30 years later, able to recite the movie just about line for line. Those of us who watched it as kids are now rewatching it as parents. But how much do we really know about Home Alone? We all know the basics, but what about those little behind-the-scenes tidbits that are always so satisfying?

