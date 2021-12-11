A future in fusion

Morgan King has his sights set on a degree in nuclear engineering. In particular, the Bartlesville High senior wants to study nuclear fusion, which involves 150 million-degree plasma and super-strong magnetic fields.

"I've always loved magnets; plasma is cool ...." he said. "So far there hasn't been net power production, but a lot of companies are predicting that in the next 10 to 15 years they'll be able to be able to build commercial plants to generate power from nuclear fusion."

Morgan has been selected as one of two December Students of the Month in the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group recognition program.

The Night of Scholars and Champions will be held towards the end of the school year. Two outstanding athletes will receive $1,000 scholarships, and one distinguished scholar will win a brand-new car.

Last year, when students were isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan managed to recruit fellow students and establish Bartlesville High's first Math Club. He was their founding president.

"It was hard to do competitions because a lot were cancelled ... but we found some. The American Mathematics Competitions actually transferred it to an online format so that we could take it here."

They were competing with high school students across the nation; Morgan's scores advanced him to the next level. "That was a really hard one," he said. "15 questions in three hours and I got through six of them."

The most vigorous AP classes across all disciplines at Bartlesville High has been part of Morgan's yearly coursework beginning his sophomore year. He also takes concurrent classes at Tulsa Community College. In total, he has taken nine AP exams and passed them all with flying colors.

His academic diversity also includes an internship at ConocoPhillips, where he assists in their cyber security program and the monitoring of suspicious emails.

"Up until now I've been doing phishing ... now they're about to have me start branching out and do some other stuff like data loss protection and other cyber alerts," he said.

For the ACT, he scored a perfect 36, not once, but twice. He is also a National Merit semifinalist. He'll find out if he is a winner in February, but his perfect PSAT scores make him feel good about his chances.

In addition to academics, Morgan has is engaged in the arts as a cellist in the symphonic orchestra, and in sports as a runner on the varsity cross country team.

Morgan has worked on volunteer projects for the National Honors Society including mowing lawns, cleaning and helping teachers at the high school. He helped build a stage at Osage Hills as an Eagle Scout.

Before he sets off to a university, Morgan is planing to go on a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

