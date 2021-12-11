ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

A future in fusion

By Susan Riley, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aswE2_0dKC2icl00

Morgan King has his sights set on a degree in nuclear engineering. In particular, the Bartlesville High senior wants to study nuclear fusion, which involves 150 million-degree plasma and super-strong magnetic fields.

"I've always loved magnets; plasma is cool ...." he said. "So far there hasn't been net power production, but a lot of companies are predicting that in the next 10 to 15 years they'll be able to be able to build commercial plants to generate power from nuclear fusion."

Morgan has been selected as one of two December Students of the Month in the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group recognition program.

The Night of Scholars and Champions will be held towards the end of the school year. Two outstanding athletes will receive $1,000 scholarships, and one distinguished scholar will win a brand-new car.

Last year, when students were isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan managed to recruit fellow students and establish Bartlesville High's first Math Club. He was their founding president.

"It was hard to do competitions because a lot were cancelled ... but we found some. The American Mathematics Competitions actually transferred it to an online format so that we could take it here."

They were competing with high school students across the nation; Morgan's scores advanced him to the next level. "That was a really hard one," he said. "15 questions in three hours and I got through six of them."

The most vigorous AP classes across all disciplines at Bartlesville High has been part of Morgan's yearly coursework beginning his sophomore year. He also takes concurrent classes at Tulsa Community College. In total, he has taken nine AP exams and passed them all with flying colors.

His academic diversity also includes an internship at ConocoPhillips, where he assists in their cyber security program and the monitoring of suspicious emails.

"Up until now I've been doing phishing ... now they're about to have me start branching out and do some other stuff like data loss protection and other cyber alerts," he said.

For the ACT, he scored a perfect 36, not once, but twice. He is also a National Merit semifinalist. He'll find out if he is a winner in February, but his perfect PSAT scores make him feel good about his chances.

In addition to academics, Morgan has is engaged in the arts as a cellist in the symphonic orchestra, and in sports as a runner on the varsity cross country team.

Morgan has worked on volunteer projects for the National Honors Society including mowing lawns, cleaning and helping teachers at the high school. He helped build a stage at Osage Hills as an Eagle Scout.

Before he sets off to a university, Morgan is planing to go on a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: A future in fusion

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
Bartlesville, OK
Education
Fox News

Israeli prime minister marks first official visit to United Arab Emirates

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad, marking the first official visit of an Israeli leader to the Gulf country. "The focus of the visit was to create a strong bond and the leaders managed to do that," an Israeli official in the delegation told Fox News. "It is personal connections that can create real peace."
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Blinken says Russia will face 'massive consequences' if they invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Hill

Biden to travel to survey Kentucky damage on Wednesday

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday in response to the deadly tornados that ripped across the commonwealth and other states this weekend. Biden said he was working with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Monday to make sure his trip does not get in the way of recovery efforts, during a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas , Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and others on the federal response to the tornados.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS News

Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"...
CELEBRITIES
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

51
Followers
191
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy