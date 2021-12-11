ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

The World Needs Our Light

By Rev. Kelley Becker
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

Christmas and Kwanzaa are just two weeks away. Hanukkah and Diwali, the Jewish and Hindu Festivals of Light, are already over. This is all hard to believe considering the positively balmy weather we have been experiencing. My husband and I put up our Christmas lights last weekend, wearing shorts and short sleeves. It felt nothing like early December, and we loved it. Now the front of our house looks a little confused as we have Christmas lights and evergreens, paired with summer flower planters that scream “JULY!” I just couldn’t bring myself to dump perfectly good flowers.

Each year as we prepare for Christmas, I get a bit nostalgic about past Christmases. We are empty nesters, so sometimes Christmas preparations make me a little bit sad because I miss the child-centered traditions we had in our home for many years. I miss going to the tree farm and trudging through the snow to find the perfect tree, knowing it would be a long search before everyone agreed on exactly which one was, in fact, the perfect tree. I miss constructing gingerbread houses and preparing reindeer food. I even miss finding creative hiding places (that never worked) for gifts. While I miss all of this, I am grateful to have the wonderful memories, even if they make me a little bit sad in this season of life.

The holidays have a way of bringing up big feelings. Some of us are over the top excited; we can’t wait for all the festivities to begin. We can’t get enough of the parties, baking and shopping. For others, this time of year brings a whole lot of dread. We make up excuses to avoid the staff party and find ourselves crying at the latest Folgers commercial. If I had to guess, I would think most of us fall somewhere in between. We look forward to some of it, but given the choice, we could do without certain things, like Aunt Edna’s fruitcake and that sweet potato casserole with the little marshmallows on it. Blech.

As a minister, I can tell you that I talk to people all the time who would just as soon fast forward through all of it or just go to sleep and wake up when it’s over. If you are one of those people, I see you and I have a little bit of unsolicited advice for you.

First, be gentle with yourself. It’s okay to feel sad or mad or lonely or frustrated. Feelings are neutral, they are not bad or good, they just are. So, however you are feeling, go ahead and let yourself feel it. I bet you have good reasons for feeling that way and even if you don’t, the feelings are still there.

Second, be honest with the people who love you about how you are feeling. If you are sad, tell them. If you don’t want to attend the family holiday dinner or worship on Christmas Eve, tell them that. It doesn’t mean you don’t love your family and friends. It doesn’t mean you won’t want to do those things next year. Be honest and give them the chance to respond to you in ways that are helpful and healing. Maybe one or two family members can just come over for pizza on Christmas Day. Maybe a phone call or FaceTime would be easier than an in-person visit this year. It is okay to tell people what you want. And it is okay too, for others to be disappointed. They will get over it, and if they really love you, they will be glad you are taking care of yourself.

Third, do something intentionally nice for yourself. Eat the comfort food (I recommend hot chocolate and cookies). Take a long, hot bath. Light a candle. In our home, a lit candle is a sign that all will be well. Wear pajamas all day. Give gift cards instead of going shopping. Bake one kind of cookie instead of twelve. Just be sure the one kind has chocolate in it (wink, wink). Watch your favorite movie, even if it’s a cartoon. I watched "A Charlie Brown Christmas" last night and ate oatmeal for dinner. It was perfect.

And last, remember that we are each a light in this world. Right now, you may feel like your light is dimmed or may be out completely, but it isn’t. You will shine brightly again. You just need time to rest and heal. Let’s face it…it’s been another rough year. So many of us are grieving. Maybe you have lost someone you love. Maybe your family is divided over politics or football. I hear football is big in Oklahoma. Maybe you hate your job or have lost your job. Maybe your health isn’t what it used to be. Whatever it is, your light is still there, and it will shine again. And the world needs your light.

Because of the rough year we have experienced, the church I serve is hosting a Longest Night service on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. This special service will create space for grief on the night of the Winter Solstice. There will be no expectation of merriment. You can come and just be. There will be beautiful music, candlelight and love…all the love. Whether you attend this service, another one, or none, I hope you will take time to reflect on the beauty of the season and the beauty of the world with you in it. Dear Ones, you are loved…more than you know. Happy Holidays.

The Rev. Kelley L. Becker is the senior minister at Disciples Christian Church in Bartlesville.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: The World Needs Our Light

Comments / 0

Related
richmondmagazine.com

Connected by Light

Walk through avenues of twinkling lights under the night sky at the annual Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. In addition to the usual wide and colorful array of light displays, new this year is the Poems of Positivity installation from Orlosky Studio. Featuring 10 sculptural towers lit from the inside using LED strip lights, it’s composed of hundreds of illuminated responses from social media regarding things that make people feel positive. Refreshments including hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available. Tickets are $5 to $18. GardenFest is open from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 9, except Dec. 24-25.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlesville, OK
Lifestyle
City
Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Ledger

Christmas mass consumption? Bah, humbug!

I had a friend in college who described himself as an “anti-consumer,” someone who strives to buy what is necessary and as little as possible beyond that. Ironically, he majored in marketing. I was sympathetic to his point of view. For some reason, I was never much interested in things,...
FESTIVAL
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: December 2

YEMEN — Mass wedding: Yemeni grooms danced while dressed in traditional attire during a mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, on Thursday. Photo: Hani Mohammed/AP.
WORLD
Coeur d'Alene Press

Welcome Christmas

COEUR d’ALENE - Christmas magic. That’s what the parade, fireworks and 1.5 million lights brought to Coeur d’Alene Friday night. “The kids love the parade,” said Sam Symons of Coeur d’Alene. “We always come in for the kids.”. Thousands of people lined Sherman Avenue downtown for the 29th annual Lighting...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
madriverunion.com

‘Bring our world back into balance’

RN&SP – On Native American Heritage Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving, we recognize the contributions, traditions, and ongoing efforts to increase visibility and representation of Indigenous peoples. Let us hear from one of our employees, Dale Webster. “Our Yurok home land is right in the middle of Redwood National Park....
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Dinner#Christmas Lights#Hanukkah#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Jewish#Hindu#Folgers
Niagara Gazette

Festival of Lights a holiday tradition at Our Lady of Fatima

Despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, holiday lighting display enthusiasts from all over Western New York, and beyond, continue to make the drive to the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in the Town of Lewiston. For many, the display is a must see, year-in and year-out during...
LEWISTON, NY
Nadine Bubeck

Celebrating the joy of an interfaith holiday season

Growing up I always wanted a Christmas tree, and like most Jewish kids, I had immense Christmas envy. Sure, my parents went big for Hanukkah, but still, I put out cookies and milk hoping Santa wouldn’t forget me… and go figure, he never did.
treasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

As the song goes, “There’s no place like home for the holidays”. No matter which holiday a family celebrates during the month, the home is an integral part of the celebration. It all starts by dressing up the house, both inside and out with decorations, foliage, and lights. This sets a special atmosphere for the festivities and gatherings. It can take as little as a few hours, up to many days, getting the house to look “just right”.
CELEBRATIONS
thecentraltrend.com

The winter festivities in FHC originate from all over the globe

During the holiday season, most find themselves surrounded by family, participating in exciting winter activities, or for senior Josie DeVries, being chased up an ancient oak tree by a small Pomeranian. She’s always been afraid of dogs, so on Christmas Day, when her cousins, unfortunately, decided to showcase their new...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
KFOR

‘Light of the world’: These 3 million lights illuminate a message

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Sunsets here might be obscured by the trees, but on these 110 acres, it doesn’t take long for the presence of other lights to suddenly appear. You can call it ‘light’ work if you want, but Skylar Hagin and his crew of 20 started hanging 3 million LED lights in August on the Rhema Church campus.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Inquirer and Mirror

Joy to the World: Holiday Lights Readers’ Gallery

(Dec. 13, 2021) Nantucket knows how to do it up around the holidays, from the trees downtown to the lights and inflatables at homes and businesses from one end of the island to the other. Our readers sent us these photos. The Inquirer and Mirror wants to see how you...
NANTUCKET, MA
Liberal First

Christmas coming to Plains

Late fall and early winter are in the air, and snowflakes are common this time of year in Southwest Kansas. Thus far, the last quarter of 2021 has seen very little of the white stuff in the area, but this coming Sunday, the Meade County community of Plains will feature the precipitation as part of the theme for the annual Christmasing in Plains celebration sponsored by the town’s Lions Club.
PLAINS, KS
radionwtn.com

World’s Biggest Mistletoe Ball Lighting Tonight

McKenzie, Tenn.–The lighting of the World’s Biggest Mistletoe Ball is set for 4:30 p.m. today at Veterans’ Park in downtown McKenzie. It’s the opening activity for the Mistletoe Christmas activities. You can take lots of pictures at the lighting of the Mistletoe Ball and then stroll over to the City...
MCKENZIE, TN
The Landmark

Capturing our world one photo at a time

STERLING — Artist Lindsey Van Gieson currently has a photo exhibit on display at the Sterling Senior Center through December, showcasing the talent she has been honing since developing a passion for photography in high school. A town resident since 2014, Van Gieson grew up in the Philadelphia area. When...
STERLING, MA
westsidenewsny.com

Christmas on the Canal

Christmas on the Canal was held in Spencerport on December 5. A group of festively-attired horses and riders brought smiles to the faces of those in attendance. Some children’s dance and vocal groups entertained the crowd at the gazebo, and Santa was on hand to hear children’s holiday wishes.
SPENCERPORT, NY
Marconews.com

Hanukkah message: Our work to increase the light of freedom never ends

When the rabbis of old debated how best to bring light into a darkened world, they made a point of preserving and honoring diversity and dissent. Monday is, technically, the final day of Hanukkah, but for those who celebrate, the holiday really ended Sunday night as we lit all eight of our candles with a ninth, the shamash, or helper candle.
FESTIVAL
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

51
Followers
191
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy