How Formula 1 has ended a massive 47-year drought

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO