Motorsports

How Formula 1 has ended a massive 47-year drought

By Asher Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all predicted that this year’s Formula 1 world championship battle would be hotly contested, but who saw things looking like this?. The 2021 Formula 1 world championship battle is set to come down to the wire this Sunday, December 12 in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina...

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February. Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions. Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now,...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

BREAKING: Trouble for Lewis Hamilton after being summoned to the F1 stewards prior to Saudi Arabia GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has found himself in trouble again for not respecting the double waved yellow flags in the third free practice session. Lewis Hamilton failed to respect the flags in the opening stages of the third qualifying session. There were still 38 minutes remaining on the clock when this incident happened. According to reports, Hamilton has been also summoned for his incident with Nikita Mazepin towards the end of the session. Both topics will be reviewed when the Briton visits the stewarts.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Emerson Fittipaldi
FanSided

NASCAR manufacturer eyeing long-awaited return for 2023?

The Next Gen car is primed to be a big selling point for possible new manufacturers to join NASCAR, but one former manufacturer may already have interest in a return. With the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season over, the era of the “Gen 6” car is officially over as well. When the 2022 season begins, the era of the Next Gen car will begin. In hopes of a “return to stock”, NASCAR is revamping the race cars mechanically and aesthetically to try to perfect the superseding product.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR just banned a group for the most disgusting reason

NASCAR will no longer allow a band to perform at its venues due to a strange incident that took place at Daytona International Speedway last week. Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, the 64th annual running of the “Great American Race”, in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
digg.com

How Formula One Got Its Mojo Back

The world's fastest motor racing sport has a dark history with content and TV rights that over the past few years has changed — making the sport more accessible and social media friendly. Additional submission from Adwait:. Submitted 1 hour ago via longreads. To those who knew him, Tom Randele...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

How Honda Went All-In During its Final Year in Formula 1

The Red Bull-Honda partnership is chasing both Formula 1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, a feat Honda last achieved in 1991 with Ayrton Senna and McLaren. Honda is exiting Formula 1 after the final race of 2021 at Abu Dhabi on Dec. 12. Red Bull Powertrains will run the current Honda...
MOTORSPORTS
#Formula 1#Drought#The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Yas Marina Circuit#Mercedes#Red Bull
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen did brake on Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull apologise ahead of Abu Dhabi

The finale to this F1 season is almost here ahead of Abu Dhabi this week and the sport has reached a feverish level after the drama in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen to draw level in the battle to become the 2021 F1 world champion.Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night....
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR suspends three indefinitely

The off-season isn’t typically a time for NASCAR penalties. However, three members of the community have been hit with a suspension. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Johnny Roten has been suspended for a substance abuse violation. He was recently the crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Roten worked with drivers like David Starr and Timmy Hill.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'It was a massive impetus for how...'

The Australian Open's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is to protect the community, not to "blackmail" Novak Djokovic, a state government official said Wednesday. The organizers of the first Grand Slam of the year have said that all players would have to be vaccinated to participate, prompting criticism from the world's number one Djokovic's father.
TENNIS
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver but the rest, nothing”: Jos Verstappen suggests 2021 title race turning toxic

49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Atlas defeat Leon to end 70-year Liga MX title drought

Atlas snapped their 70-year league title drought as they claimed a penalty shootout win over Leon to clinch the Liga MX on Sunday. Beginning the match down 3-2 to Leon after stumbling in the first leg on Thursday, Atlas eventually bounced back with a dramatic 1-0 result in Sunday's second leg that went to extra time and penalties, ending their league title drought that extended back to 1951.
SOCCER
racer.com

Retiring Gordon leaving Penske's No.12 Cup car in good hands

As Todd Gordon bids farewell to Team Penske and NASCAR, he does so knowing the No. 12 team is in good hands and has plenty left to accomplish. “This group, they’re great. They’re phenomenal,” Gordon told RACER through The Racing Writer’s Podcast. “I’m really proud of getting this group together and just watching them be as successful as they can be, and be the people they are. They’re all great, and they mesh really well.”
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
nsjonline.com

Richard Petty sells race team to GMS Racing

Richard Petty, the Level Cross native who followed in his father’s footsteps and became the most legendary stock car driver of all time, is getting out of the racing business. Petty, 84, sold his majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports to Maury Gallagher and GMS Racing, the teams announced Wednesday,...
MOTORSPORTS
