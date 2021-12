The male in this photo was arrested on a default warrant in the East End of Hyannis Friday evening. The warrant was for the charges of Assault & Battery on a Family Member and Witness Intimidation. A “default warrant” is usually issued by the court when someone fails to appear for a court date; it may also be issued for failure to comply with a court order. Because it’s a default warrant, this suspect will be held in jail without bail until court reopens on Monday morning.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO