Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO