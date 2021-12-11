USD 308 School Board meets Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School Board will meet on Monday with a fairly light agenda. As part of the continued tour of facilities, Monday’s meeting will be...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School Board will meet on Monday with a fairly light agenda. As part of the continued tour of facilities, Monday’s meeting will be...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0