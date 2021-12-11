USD 308 School Board meets Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday will have several potentially newsworthy issues on the agenda. The updates to the comprehensive plan and the amendments to the zoning regulations regarding wind farms are on the agenda, as is the protested planning case regarding the quarry for Mid-States Materials where action by the commission, if they choose to allow the case to go forward, may be legally challenged.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO