Mississippi State

Silver alert issued for missing 28-year-old Mississippi woman

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Antowanna Jones of Edwards.

Jones was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 9) in the 4000 block of Chichester Road.

She is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 Limited bearing MS tag HNY0652 traveling near Highway 27.

Jones is described as a black female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 189 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Family members say Antowanna Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antowanna Jones, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

Comments / 14

Yulonda Unger
2d ago

lord am here to pray for the family to find her safe with no harm. and lord whoever did this,block what ever they got in mind ,stop it lord. In Jesus name Amen. God bless

Reply(2)
12
ATime2Pray
2d ago

Pleading the blood of Jesus for her safe return and the many others who have run away and/or have been taken against their will. May God's grace and mercy prevail.✝️🛐

Reply
7
MS EM 2U
2d ago

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️ praying that she is found safe and unharmed 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️

Reply
5
