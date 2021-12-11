MSI GS76 Stealth review

An ATX desktop PC case is great for most of us, but certainly not what everyone wants or needs. There’s a growing demand for more compact, stylish and portable systems these days. From having something nice in the home, something slick in the office, or even just for those who are short on space. Especially working from home these days, many of us have set up small offices in various corners of our homes to suit the modern world. That’s where the new MSI Pro DP20Z comes into play, which looks ideal for everything from digital signage and office presentations to an HTPC or family computer. Plus, at just 2.6 Liter in size, there aren’t many spaces that can’t accommodate this tiny PC!

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO