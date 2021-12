KeKe Palmer is known for her stellar acting but if you ask her what her ultimate passion is, it's food. The self-described foodie says it was a no-brainer to participate in the new Disney+ food competition series Foodtastic. Palmer is an executive producer on the show, which becomes available for streaming on Dec. 15. She is also the host. The show follows cooks and baking artists with different skill sets in the culinary world as they are instructed to create food sculptures based on different Disney IPs. While Palmer jokingly admits that she was crushed to learn she wouldn't be able to taste the food, she walked away being impressed with what each artist was able to deliver.

