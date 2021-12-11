Hamtramck, USA | Trailer

For the past six months emerging Detroit artist and curator Jonathan Harris had been preparing new work for a solo exhibition at Irwin House Gallery. Entitled TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together, the exhibition was curated by Harris, ran throughout the month of November, and included two other emerging artists – Crystal Starks-Webb and Terrell Anglin. An arrangement of staggering talent, exuberant color, and poignant personal and historical messages, TRIPTYCH was covered by PBS’ One Detroit, PBS’ American Black Journal, Michigan Chronicle; art from the exhibit also recently appeared on CBS 62’s Eye on Detroit and Harris was featured in the Oakland Post. Although many works in the exhibit delivered powerful missives, Harris’ 24” x 36” oil painting, entitled “Critical Race Theory,” is the bomb that quietly emerged and detonated around the world.

