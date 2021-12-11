ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Today in sports history: Dec. 11

By Associated Press
Richmond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2011, the Green Bay Packers go to...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

49ers in trouble with Elijah Mitchell, Deebo Samuel news

Positive news for Bengals fans, but very bad news for the 49ers offense came out on Friday. Bengals beat reporter Jay Morrison tweeted that star San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled out for Week 14. Morrison also pointed out that wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable for the Sunday matchup.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The injury Bills’ star Josh Allen is dealing with, revealed

It’s been a disappointing season for the Buffalo Bills so far. They started out red hot but have completely fallen apart since then. The team fought back brilliantly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it wasn’t enough. To make matters worse, Josh Allen was seen in a walking boot after the game.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy’s time with the Chicago Bears: A look back at the career highs — and lows — for the coach

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. As the team nears the end of the 2021 season, questions about the coach’s future have reached a fever pitch. But remember: The franchise never has fired a coach at midseason before. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at Nagy’s Bears career. Jan. 8, 2018: Nagy hired as the franchise’s 16th head coach ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports History#New England#The Green Bay Packers
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Bears Preach Patience for Teven Jenkins After Rough OL Debut

Bears preach patience for Jenkins after rough debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears injury issues got worse on Sunday, as the team lost several more key players en route to their 45-30 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Among those key injuries was Jason Peters who exited in the first quarter with an ankle injury, giving way to rookie Teven Jenkins’ debut at left tackle.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Details come out about Saturday broadcast for Patriots-Colts

It’s almost Christmas, which means the National Football League is about to take over televisions on Saturday and Sunday. The football world will be watching the New England Patriots this coming Saturday, as they hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a battle of AFC contenders.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy