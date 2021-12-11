ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Common Ingredient Could Be Wrecking Your Gut Health, New Study Says

By Clara Olshansky
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

If you cook at home with whole ingredients, you have a much better sense of what's in your food than if you order takeout from the fast-food restaurant on the corner or buy a packaged snack at the convenience store down the block. Though scientists are still learning how the chemicals in these foods impact your health, it's becoming clear that some of them can do some real harm.

Now, new research suggests that an additive called carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), which acts as an emulsifier, can impact an otherwise healthy microbiome for the worse. These effects could contribute to unhealthy levels of gut inflammation and other dangerous health outcomes. (RELATED: The 100 Unhealthiest Foods On the Planet)

In the study, which was accepted into the journal Gastroenterology, the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, researchers examined 16 healthy adults, nine of whom ate an emulsifier-free diet and seven of whom ate 15 grams of CMC each day. Those who ate the additive were more likely to feel discomfort in their abdomen after meals and endure negative changes to their gut microbiota.

"I think the main message of our work on CMC and other synthetic emulsifiers (such as polysorbate 80) is that they may promote chronic inflammatory diseases. Therefore, more extensive human studies are needed," study co-author Andrew Gerwitz, PhD, told Eat This, Not That! in an interview. "Meanwhile, I suggest those concerned about their health minimize consumption of highly processed foods, especially those containing CMC and polysorbate 80."

Gerwitz believes eating foods that contain these additives "once in a while" is unlikely to do any major damage. So while it's helpful to cut back, you don't necessarily need to shut your favorite processed foods out of your life completely.

According to James N. BeMiller's Carbohydrate Chemistry for Food Scientists (Third Edition), excerpted in ScienceDirect, CMC can most commonly be found in ice cream and other frozen desserts. It also appears in baked goods, cheese spreads, dressings, hot chocolate mixes, sauces, syrups, and yogurts, among other foods.

It's worth noting that the Gastroenterology study only looked at 16 adults, and this research is still in its early days. It's too soon to say with any certainty exactly how this emulsifier will affect your gut health. Thus, you probably don't want to immediately cut out foods like yogurt that are otherwise a healthy and nourishing part of your diet.

For more on the little-known, hard-to-pronounce food additives that could be taking a toll on your health, check out The 23 Worst Food Additives in America.

Best Life

This Bathroom Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar, Study Says

Your dementia risk is linked to a range of factors—some of which, like age and genetics, are completely outside of your control. However, experts say that certain common habits can significantly increase your risk of developing the progressive and incurable condition. In fact, studies now warn that there's one thing you may be doing in the bathroom that can send your dementia risk soaring. They say this one habit may make your dementia risk 65 percent higher than if you follow doctors' recommendations on the matter. Read on to find out which bathroom habit may be putting you at high risk and how you can lower your odds of developing dementia.
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

Eat More of This Popular Fruit to Heal Your Gut and Lower Your Cholesterol

Grapes are one of my favorite fruits to snack on. I pick out the perfect bite and revel in the pop of juicy taste and, sometimes, crunchy texture. I figured the fruit had some general health benefits (all fruits have to, right?) but never looked much into it. That’s why I was pleased to read this new study that found my fruit of choice can help heal your gut, which means eating grapes everyday is good for you!
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Habit For Your Liver, Say Experts

We know the liver is a vital organ, but maybe we don't appreciate exactly how vital it is: The organ filters all the blood in the body to remove harmful toxins and processes fats, carbs, and sugars from everything we eat. But as with car engines, generally we don't think too much about it—until there's a problem. And liver problems aren't as rare as you might think. Certain common everyday habits can tax the liver and set it up for damage without you even knowing. These are some of the worst habits for your liver, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

A New Study Says There's an 'Ideal' Bedtime If You Want to Keep Your Heart Healthy—Here's What Doctors Think Of This Research

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. There is ample evidence supporting the idea that getting enough sleep...
HEALTH
EatThis

How to Reverse Aging, Say Studies

It's true that scientists haven't found the fountain of youth. They've found several. Although researchers haven't yet discovered a way for you to body-swap with your teenage self, several rigorous, peer-reviewed studies have found that you can slow—and even reverse—the effects of aging, just by making some simple lifestyle changes. One even found you can literally turn back the clock on your DNA. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
oxygenmag.com

5 Foods for a Healthier Gut

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We all know that exercise and eating healthy are simple ways to achieve better health, but as it turns out, your gut health might have more to do with your overall health than just weight loss, gain, or maintenance.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism!

Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
WEIGHT LOSS
