Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story

(One Perfect Life Chapters 197-201) Jesus death on the cross was necessary for our salvation. But without the resurrection the process would have been incomplete and we would have no hope. The Apostle Paul summarizes the Gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” He further states, “if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. … If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17).

