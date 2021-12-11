ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

25 Hudson Valley Locations and Events To Visit During The Holidays

By Miguel Arango-Garcia
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the holidays there is a lot of great events and places that happen in the month of December. If you love sightseeing than the Hudson Valley is the right...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley, Do This The Day After Christmas

The holidays are upon us and we are sure to be enjoying this season with gifts. Hopefully, you will be getting as many gifts as you give out. If you are fortunate enough to be the recipient of a gift this year remember your obligation after you receive that something special.
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
94.3 Lite FM

Please Don’t Trash Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farms

There's always a debate this time of year when it comes to getting a Christmas tree. Are you going with a fake tree or cutting down a real one this year? If you plan on cutting down your own tree and decide to use trash as a tree topper for the tree you're not cutting down.... You're better off going with a fake one.
AGRICULTURE
94.3 Lite FM

SOLVED: Why Are We Seeing So Many Mullets in the Hudson Valley?

Have we stepped in a time machine or is the mullet making a big comeback in the Hudson Valley?. As an avid people watcher, I couldn't help but keep track of the comings and goings of customers while working at a Hudson Valley Dunkin' Donuts last Friday morning. It can be pretty amusing to see how people interact so early in the morning and how some of them are put together for work while others look like they just rolled out of bed.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#The Visit
94.3 Lite FM

A List of Great Ice Skating Rinks From Hudson Valley to Buffalo

There is just something about strapping on a pair of ice skates and heading out to the brisk Upstate air for a few laps around the rink. Our region has a plethora of places to choose to skate at, both indoor and outdoor. While the "indoor fans" have probably already had a few skating weekends under their belt, the "outdoor" fans are probably still waiting for the ice to harden. Either way, here is a list of great ice skating rinks for you to enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley Is Losing Another Great Restaurant Due to Pandemic

I guess we all knew it would take quite a while to recover from the effects of the pandemic, but it still hurts every time we hear about another business closing. Especially when you know that before the pandemic, they would have thrived. I was on Facebook the other day, as I so often am, and I read about a great restaurant in Highland that has decided to close its doors for good.
HIGHLAND, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Look Who’s Flying Back to Excite New York Air Show Fans in 2022

Big news was released today (December 12-9-2021) by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus that will thrill and excite fans of the New York Air Show. Mark your calendars for September 10th and 11th 2022. The New York Air Show will return to the Orange County Airport in Mongomery New York in 2022 and for the 3rd consecutive year, Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the Hudson Valley Skies.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dine Fireside at These Cozy Hudson Valley Restaurants

Tis the season for everything warm and bright. During the winter months, I truly enjoy being cozy, drinking warm beverages and taking time in my schedule to unwind and slow down. Unlike the Spring and Summer, there aren't many places to go outdoors and if you wanted to, you would have to bundle up.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Business Adding 2nd Location at Prominent Route 9 Location

One location off of route 9 in Poughkeepsie is set to welcome new tenants soon. We had numerous conversations over the years asking how can the Hudson Valley have so much new construction going up when we have so many buildings that sit vacantly? If you drive up and down route 9 from Fishkill to Rhinebeck, you can see with your own eyes that there are way too many places that sit unused.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

I’ve Always Left my Christmas Tree Lights On 24/7, Now I Feel Stupid

The next time you think you are smarter than your kids I want you to remember this!. Like most households, I have successfully put up my Christmas tree this year!!! Yay ME! Now this year for the first time in a few years, I decided to go out and buy a fake tree instead of doing the real deal. Making the switch over wasn't an easy one, but I finally did it, and when I went to pick out the fake one, I wanted to make sure I got the perfect one.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Top 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley

Finding good customer service can be tough these days, but extraordinary service with a smile is even rarer. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the friendliest businesses in the country. While most businesses in the Hudson Valley are doing their best to motivate employees and keep the...
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy