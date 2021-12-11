25 Hudson Valley Locations and Events To Visit During The Holidays

The next time you think you are smarter than your kids I want you to remember this!. Like most households, I have successfully put up my Christmas tree this year!!! Yay ME! Now this year for the first time in a few years, I decided to go out and buy a fake tree instead of doing the real deal. Making the switch over wasn't an easy one, but I finally did it, and when I went to pick out the fake one, I wanted to make sure I got the perfect one.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO