The death toll from devastating tornadoes in Kentucky has risen to 74 - including at least six children - with more than 109 people still missing. Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on search efforts from Friday night’s storms at an emotional press conference on Monday afternoon. He announced 10 new deaths from the previous toll reported hours earlier, at which point he said: “Undoubtedly there will be more.” The dead ranged in age from five months old to 86 years old, with at least six minor victims and 18 who have yet to be identified, Gov Beshear said....

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO