Pilots were forced to call mayday, the signal for a life-threatening emergency, as they climbed out of Magadan, Russia on Wednesday.S7 flight 5220 was en route to Novosibirsk when it encountered ice-related problems and took a sudden plunge shortly after take off.“Following take off the aircraft flew into clouds and into a zone of severe turbulence accompanied by strong icing. As result the aircraft got into a difficult spatial position,” reads a report from the Air Accident Investigations Bureau.The Airbus A321 twice tried to return to Magadan’s airport but pilots were not able to offload enough fuel to do so...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO