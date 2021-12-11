ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogglebox cast furious at Downing Street after watching leaked Christmas party video

By Ellie Harrison
 2 days ago

The cast of Gogglebox were filmed raging at Downing Street after watching the Christmas party news stories play out on TV.

On Friday night’s episode (10 December), the families watched a round-up of the week’s biggest news, including the report from ITV where a leaked video from December 2020 showed Allegra Staunton – Boris Johnson ’s former press secretary, who has since resigned over the scandal – joking about a “fictional” Christmas party at Downing Street with “cheese and wine”.

The Gogglebox cast were not impressed. “We weren’t able to go to each other’s houses and then all them at Downing Street were having a rave-up!” complained Helena Worthington.

“Look at them laughing their heads off, the bunch of t***s,” she added. “They’re laughing at us, they’re laughing at the NHS and they’re laughing at all the hard work that everybody’s done. They can shove their cheese up their arse.”

Worthington’s comments gained a lot of support on Twitter, with one person posting: “ Gogglebox speaking for the whole nation once again on the most important matters of the day.”

Gogglebox ’s Pete Sandiford, meanwhile, pointed out that hundreds of people had died on the day Downing Street allegedly held its Christmas party.

Giles Wood said it appeared it was “one rule for us peasants and another rule for the elite”.

The Gogglebox cast are not alone in their outrage. Allegations of Christmas parties in the heart of government while millions abided by coronavirus restrictions have sparked fury across the country – prompting bookmakers to increase their odds on whether Boris Johnson could be forced out of Downing Street in the new year.

