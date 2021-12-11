Virginia Beach motorcyclist killed in crash involving box truck in Isle of Wight Co.

CARROLLTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Friday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 17, south of Route 32.

When they arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Virginia Beach man Charles Lynn Crews, exited the parking lot of Fatboy's Grill & Steamshack onto northbound Route 17 into the path of a box truck traveling the same direction.

The truck's driver, Newport News man William C. Winter, attempted to swerve to avoid Crews but was unsuccessful.

Police said Crews was wearing an unapproved Department of Transportation helmet at the time of the crash and suffered major head injuries and trauma. He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

It's currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. Police say no charges will be placed in the crash.