ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Beach motorcyclist killed in crash involving box truck in Isle of Wight Co.

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su4Uv_0dKBvnc900

CARROLLTON, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Friday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, at 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash on Route 17, south of Route 32.

When they arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Virginia Beach man Charles Lynn Crews, exited the parking lot of Fatboy's Grill & Steamshack onto northbound Route 17 into the path of a box truck traveling the same direction.

The truck's driver, Newport News man William C. Winter, attempted to swerve to avoid Crews but was unsuccessful.

Police said Crews was wearing an unapproved Department of Transportation helmet at the time of the crash and suffered major head injuries and trauma. He was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

It's currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. Police say no charges will be placed in the crash.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Accidents
City
Newport News, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
City
Carrollton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#Wight#Head Injuries#Accident#Isle Of Wight Co#The Virginia State Police#Grill Steamshack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy