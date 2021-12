NBCUniversal’s reality show streaming service hayu has launched in India. The Comcast entertainment unit said on Thursday that the subscription video-on-demand was now available in 28 territories. The direct-to-consumer service is available in India “on a full array of devices – mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles,” it said. “Targeting the broad base of viewers who are fans of the reality genre, hayu offers over 8,000 episodes of top reality TV content, including all seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, from the very beginning to the final season, as well as its spin-offs – along with numerous other franchises,...

