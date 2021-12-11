ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The hardest working man in Chinatown: the retired chef who became the beating heart of his community

By Sirin Kale, the Guardian Angel
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMIUD_0dKBvVfx00
Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Guardian

A man like Yuk Luzn Man simply does not retire. From the age of 14, Man always worked. In his twenties he moved to the UK from Hong Kong to work in his brother’s fish and chip shop in Southend. His memories of that time are of a permanent, fugue-like exhaustion borne of 12-hour days behind the counter, interrupted only by sleep.

Later, Man worked as a chef at Chinese restaurants across the country: in Manchester, Crawley, Norwich. His last job in catering was at a casino restaurant in Southend. It paid only the minimum wage and the hours were bad – 6pm-2am – but there weren’t many other jobs available. In 2015, at the age of 66, Man finally retired. A lifetime of hard work, with burning shoulders, aching feet and wrists sore from endless chopping, was finally at an end. Man could relax.

He lasted two months.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights

“I’d wake up in the morning,” he says, “and think, what should I do today?” Even though Man was now living in London, he would drive to Southend to catch up with his old colleagues at the casino – but most of the time they were too busy to hang out.

Which is how Man found himself volunteering three days a week at the London Chinese Community Centre, a maze of rooms overlooking Leicester Square. Now 72, Man does whatever jobs the centre asks of him, without complaint.

“I always have a list,” laughs manager Beverley Lin. “He might roll his eyes but he’ll always do it all.” Man cooks food for the centre’s lunch club. He does odd jobs, like setting up rooms for classes, and even hanging pictures. He answers emails. He paints walls, although he finds that task particularly boring. He is, by a million miles, Lin’s most hardworking volunteer. “A lot of volunteers will call two minutes before they’re supposed to arrive to say they can’t make it,” says Lin. Never Man. “If he says he’s here, he’s here. I don’t have to worry.”

Too much leisure time, Man thinks, is bad for the soul. It’s better to keep busy. “I’m helping others,” he says, “but in a way I’m helping myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9HLw_0dKBvVfx00
Yuk Luzn Man and fellow volunteers at the Royal China restaurant.

Man was born in Hong Kong, the sixth of 13 children. His parents ran a grocery store but money was tight. Man was pulled out of school at 14, but wasn’t too bothered about finishing his education. “I didn’t work hard at school,” he laughs. “I wanted to go out and make money.”

When he arrived in the UK in 1975, the first thing he noticed was the cold. And the church bells: it seemed like everyone went to church on Sunday. At weekends, the streets were quiet compared with the bustle of Hong Kong. There was racism, of course. “Older people,” he says, “when they walked past me, they’d spit. Not at me. But next to me.”

In his heart, Man still feels like a Hongkonger. He misses his siblings at home, and the community centre helps him feel connected. The centre was founded in 1980 primarily as a place where immigrants from Hong Kong – hardly any other Chinese people were able to move to the UK at that time – could get support with translating legal documents and accessing benefits.

With successive waves of migration – including students from China coming to study at British universities – the centre’s remit has expanded. It helps diaspora kids connect with their heritage; it’s a social hub for the older generation; and it assuages university students’ homesickness. Man is a sort of authority figure. He chastises the elders when they gossip about other members. “I remind them,” Man says, “that it’s not good to speak in that way.”

During the pandemic, the centre’s role was more critical than ever. Many of the older members lived alone – heartbreakingly, Lin’s team discovered some of them dead in their homes from the virus – and there was a wave of anti-Asian hate crime. “The centre is very important for people’s wellbeing – especially the elderly members,” Man says.

Man has rarely earned above the minimum wage, and when he had cash in his pocket, he had no time to spend it. “I always had to work,” he says, “and didn’t have time to do anything. Now I have time, but don’t have the money!” He has always wanted to try the Royal China restaurant in Canary Wharf, which is famous for its dim sum.

The Royal China offered Man a £100 voucher, which the Guardian matches, and he headed there one evening in late October for a special meal. Man had hoped to take his wife, but she had a cold, so Man, Lin and other volunteers from the centre enjoyed some of London’s finest Chinese food. “I loved the location and the meal,” says Man. “The food was fantastic. Especially the peking duck and stir-fried beef.” Ever the chef, even in retirement, Man explained how each dish was made, to the amusement of his dining companions.

Lin relished the opportunity to get to know her most faithful volunteer better. “He talked about all the places he grew up,” says Lin, “and what it was like, and what he did as a child. It was so nice, to spend some time together away from the centre.”

Want to nominate someone for Guardian angel?

Email us – with their permission – and suggest a treat at guardian.angel@theguardian.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

England’s theatres and restaurants fear another ruinous Christmas

Theatres face a peak Christmas season with bookings down by as much as 50%, while restaurants and other attractions could see mass cancellations, as a result of the government’s new Covid restrictions. The Society of Independent Theatres said regional and smaller theatres would be especially hard hit by “plan...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

James Reed: the recruitment boss cleaning up in the ‘great resignation’

James Reed has zipped into the London head office of the jobs website that bears his family name on a bright blue Vespa scooter modishly emblazoned with his initials. In the midst of the worst worker shortage Britain has seen for decades, the chairman of Reed – one of the UK’s biggest recruitment websites, used by more than 11 million people a month – is the busiest he has been in the quarter-century he’s been at its helm.
ECONOMY
Vogue

This Powerful Photo Series Is A Love Letter To The Beating Heart Of London’s Latinx Community

In London’s Seven Sisters Market – the location for this collaboration between photographer Silvana Trevale and stylist Daniela Benaim – Vicky Álvarez has been part of a 17-year struggle to hold on to Latin Village, otherwise known as “Pueblito Paisa”. Born from the influx of Latin American immigrants to London in the ’70s, Latin Village is an indoor marketplace in the style of a typical mercado: narrow hallways and interlocking rows of stalls, boasting an ever-shifting assortment of foods, goods, and services. Passersby walking through the area immediately sense the presence of the market’s different Latin American cultures: storefronts spill over with fruits; the air is populated by Spanish spoken in a wide range of accents; and there are wafting smells of Colombian dishes, such as bandeja paisa and arepas.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Working Man#Fish And Chip Shop#Volunteers#Chinese
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia, and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3:11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

'Knackered' postman, 51, who was filmed leaving frail pensioner, 72, lying in the snow after she slipped on ice is sacked by Royal Mail

A 'knackered' postman caught on camera leaving a frail pensioner lying in the snow after she slipped near to her front door has been sacked, Royal Mail has today confirmed. Thoughtless Thomas McCafferty, 51, was filmed telling grandmother-of-two Patricia Stewart 'I can't help you pal' after spotting her lying on the ground outside her house in Falkirk, Scotland.
ECONOMY
BBC

Dog mutilation: Breeders cropping ears to follow social media trend

Networks of breeders are offering to mutilate puppies to follow a social media trend, a BBC investigation has found. Cutting or "cropping" ears involves removing part of the ear flap for cosmetic reasons. One breeder told an undercover journalist it created a "striking" look for the American bully breed. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Roads and public transport quieter as work from home guidance returns

The reintroduction of guidance to work from home appears to have had an an immediate impact after reports of a sharp fall in transport usage.Figures from location technology firm TomTom show cities across England experienced a decline in traffic on Monday morning.In London at 8am, congestion levels were down from 72% two weeks ago to 60%.Other locations to experience traffic reductions over the same period include Birmingham (from 87% to 55%), Brighton (from 59% to 44%), Bristol (from 60% to 41%), Leeds (from 74% to 43%), Leicester (from 98% to 51%) and Manchester (from 89% to 53%).The figures represent the...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

Domestic science served us well

A cousin asked me what I did when teaching domestic science in the 1960s (Letters, 12 December), commenting: “I thought you taught girls how to make buns.” As he was, and still is, a dear relative, my reply was restrained. Anyone teaching domestic science in the 1950s and...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy