ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump’s ultimate yes man: how Devin Nunes embraced the role he was long accused of playing

By Andrew Gumbel
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ls5jf_0dKBvUnE00
Nunes Quits Congress for Trump Media Job, Washington, District of Columbia, U.S. - 06 Dec 2021<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock (12633779a) FILE PHOTO - Rep. Devin Nunes, a close ally of former President Trump and the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, will resign from Congress later this month to run Trump's new social media company. PHOTO SHOT: January 4, 2021, Washington, District of Columbia, USA: (L-R) U.S President Donald Trump listens as Rep. Devin Nunes speaks at the Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House. Nunes Quits Congress for Trump Media Job, Washington, District of Columbia, U.S. - 06 Dec 2021 Photograph: Shealah Craighead/White House/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

For the first and perhaps the only time in his pugnacious political career, the California congressman and noted Trump apologist Devin Nunes is inspiring some kind of unanimity across party lines.

When news broke on Monday that Nunes was retiring from Congress to become chief executive of the fledgling Trump Media & Technology Group, nobody on the left or the right doubted he’d landed where he belonged. After 19 years as a reliably rock-ribbed Republican legislator, Nunes told his supporters that he wasn’t giving up on fighting his political enemies, just “pursuing it by other means” – and for once those enemies took him at his word.

Related: Republicans want to win back swing state Michigan by hook or by crook | Judd Legum

Even Kevin McCarthy, the top-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives and a fellow Californian, failed to raise any hackles when he said in a statement that nobody was better prepared than Nunes to lead an alternative to America’s tech and media giants. Nunes, after all, has spent years filing lawsuits against Twitter, the Washington Post, and a clutch of other media companies that he, and Trump, consider to be part of a “ propaganda machine ” for the Democrats.

In many ways, Nunes is embracing the role his detractors have long accused him of playing, as Trump’s ultimate yes man. Early in the Trump presidency, leading Democrats fumed that he was walking away from his grave responsibilities as chair of the House intelligence committee to be Trump’s “ stooge ” and “ fixer ”. Now, though, he is walking away from Congress to serve Trump, without pretending that anything else is at stake.

Both sides also broadly agree that Nunes’s surprise career move is a sign of the times. A generation ago, no politician of either party would have given up on the prospect of chairing the House ways and means committee, a job that would have been Nunes’s for the taking if the Republicans were to win next year’s congressional midterms. The position is often described as the best in Washington, because of the sweeping power it grants over a wide range of policy issues.

Nunes, however, appears to have calculated that in today’s Republican party the real power lies not in committee but in proximity to the former president, who remains the GOP’s undisputed kingmaker and may harbor ambitions to be more than that as the 2024 presidential election draws closer.

Nunes went out his way, while intelligence committee chair, to clear Trump of accusations of collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign and promptly turned around to investigate the FBI’s reasons for looking into the matter in the first place. Trump rewarded him with a presidential Medal of Freedom, praising his “fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the intelligence community, the Democrat party, foreign spies, and the full power of the Deep State”.

Like the man he is going to work for, Nunes has made a career out of divisiveness

Nunes, 48, is in many ways a poster child for the notion that, in today’s politics, extreme partisanship pays. While his unwavering allegiance to Trump and frequent spouting of freewheeling conspiracy theories caused his popularity in the agricultural district he represents in California’s Central Valley to nosedive – his margin of victory plummeted from 35 percentage points in 2016 to single digits in 2018 and 2020 – his Trump bona fides have made him a formidable fundraiser.

Ahead of last year’s congressional race, he raised a whopping $26.8m, the fourth-largest haul of any House member, and he used much of that money to outspend his spirited Democratic challenger, Phil Arballo, by a margin of four to one .

Like the man he is going to work for, Nunes has made a career out of divisiveness. He slams the Democrats as socialists and also as the party of the capitalist elite and doesn’t blink at the contradiction. A sampling of recent media appearances, many of them on his own podcast , has him accusing China of being “behind” the Covid-19 pandemic, lambasting the National Security Agency for mounting what he claims to be a political witch hunt against Republicans, and belittling Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as mere “avatars” for Barack Obama.

Some of that divisiveness, and the chaos that often erupts in its wake, is likely to greet him as he starts his new job. Two financial regulatory agencies are already investigating a $1.25bn business deal to take the Trump Media & Technology Group public. Nunes and Trump are spoiling for fights with Twitter, which banned the former president from its site in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riot, and a number of other social media platforms they accuse of censoring free speech.

That accusation is not without irony for Nunes, who has attempted to silence two detractors on Twitter with the spoof handles @DevinNunesCow and @DevinNunesMom. In a widely ridiculed 2019 lawsuit , he demanded $250m in damages from Twitter and the people behind the handles because, he said, they’d meant to cause him “immense pain”.

In California’s 22nd congressional district, the news of Nunes’ departure caused little detectable dismay among his supporters and was greeted by his detractors with both relief and frustration (relief because they say that he has long since placed his political ambitions above the interests of his constituents, frustration because local Democrats believed they had a decent shot at unseating him next year).

Related: New US energy standards would reverse Trump’s war on lightbulbs

Nunes, his 2020 challenger Arballo tweeted , “is fleeing from Congress at the end of the month because he would rather cash out and take a cushy gig from Trump than face our movement in a tough reelection campaign.”

With California, and the rest of the country, redrawing district maps in the wake of the latest US census, Nunes was heading into a significantly tougher electoral environment. According to the latest provisional map , the 22nd would flip from one that voted to reelect Trump by five percentage points last year to one that voted for Biden by nine points.

Nunes had some options if he’d chosen to fight for reelection, since California law does not oblige candidates for office to live in their districts. He could have challenged a Republican incumbent in an adjacent district or contested an open seat further away.

Instead, Nunes has responded to the siren call of a man who once flattered him into thinking he “may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero”. Trump’s business ventures have rarely ended happily for those he has roped into helping run them, but his political fortunes have yet to run dry.

Comments / 45

Sister Thomas
23h ago

Nunes was a dairy farmer! What does he know about tech companies or executive duties? He's going to be so lost, but then again, so is trump. Every trump business has failed

Reply(1)
16
xFIELDxOFxSTONEx
1d ago

Nunes moving to the position of CEO. Right where trump wants him when he needs someone to throw under the bus. Nunes should be fine with it as at long last it would give his lips a rest and the taste of Trump out of his mouth

Reply
16
Eagle 2
1d ago

Trump needed someone to sit in the witness chair when the SEC, FCC, and Congress start investigating. Trump needs his “buffer”.

Reply(1)
17
Related
The Guardian

March of the Trump memoirs: Mark Meadows and other Republican reads

The Chief’s Chief is the most consequential book on the Trump presidency. In his memoir, Mark Meadows confesses to possibly putting Joe Biden’s life in jeopardy and then covering it up – all in easily digested prose and an unadorned voice. If nothing else, the book has provided plenty of ammunition for Donald Trump to have concluded that Meadows “betrayed” him.
POTUS
Fox News

Netanyahu responds to Trump's claim of disloyalty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country. "It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president," Netanyahu...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
cityxtramagazine.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham Said Republicans Were 'Shot In The Back' Over McConnell's Debt-Limit Deal And Warned His Colleagues Of Trump's Fury

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on GOP congressional leaders, saying at a closed-door party lunch that they'd put Republicans in a position to get "shot in the back" over a deal with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, The Hill reported. Congress is doing procedural jujitsu...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Trump Media Job#Republicans#Californian#The Washington Post
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Distinguished persons of the week: The D.C. Circuit shuts down Trump

The Supreme Court may have lost its luster due to its blatant partisanship, but lower federal court judges are consistently upholding the Constitution and not allowing Jan. 6 to go down the memory hole. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals...
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

79K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy