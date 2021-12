Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Some citizens have decided to use or abuse the religious exemption to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine that has proved, on medical grounds, to be safe and effective. However, recent studies show an individual’s likelihood of vaccination has less to do with their faith and much more to do with their political beliefs.

RELIGION ・ 8 HOURS AGO