Crime is spilling into Minneapolis’ suburbs, putting the neighborhoods "under attack from mobile criminals," one local mayor said. "Our town, and our neighboring towns, have had their security and serenity under attack from mobile criminals who are coming into Edina and other nearby communities to steal private property and in some cases injuring people who resist or assist a victim," Edina Mayor Jim Hovland said in an email to residents of the town Sunday, Fox 9 reported. "Edina residents have become angry and fearful. The peace and tranquility of our community has been disrupted. At a time when we should be celebrating peace in our families, communities and places of worship, we all worry what each day will bring in the way of criminal activity."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO