ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

KOURTNEY C. BLANDING

Item
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Kourtney C. Blanding,...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Item

JOHN LEMUEL BRUNSON

John Lemuel Brunson, 77, companion of Valerie Montgomery, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Sumter Health & Rehab. He was born on March 7, 1944, in Sumter, a son of the late Purdey and Lula Holiday Brunson. The family will be receiving friends at the home, 301...
SUMTER, SC
Item

LUCIAS WILLIAMS

On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, Lucias "Lou" Williams, husband of Barbara Harvin Williams, departed our midst at Willie's Residential Care Facility. Born on April 5, 1931, in Edgefield, he was a son of the late Robert Jr. and Rebecca Key Williams. In accordance with CDC recommendations in reference to the...
OBITUARIES
Item

TRELVIN MAURICE GRANT

Trelvin Maurice Grant, 43, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on Dec. 4, 1978, in Rembert, a son of the late James Jr. and Katie Dinkins Grant. The family will be receiving friends at 1045 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Job's Mortuary...
SUMTER, SC
Item

LINDA MARIE ARD ROSS

IRMO - Linda Marie Ard Ross, of Irmo, loving wife, devoted mother and "Nana," passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. She had just celebrated her 68th birthday. Born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Sumter, Linda was a daughter of Marie L. Ard Hansen and the late John Leon Ard. She was the loving and adored wife of Greg A Ross for 46 years. Linda was loved by everyone who knew her. Her kind, gentle and loving spirit impacted everyone she met. God blessed her with a servant's heart, always concerned and caring for those that she loved. She was not burdened by the love of money or material things and was truly an example of what it means to be "Christ-like."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullock Funeral Home
Item

Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Simeon waited patiently to see his Messiah

I want to continue our Christmas devotions and title this one, "Simeon's Christmas Spirit." My text is Luke 2:25-30 where we see, "And, behold, there was a man in Jerusalem, whose name was Simeon; and the same man was just and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel: and the Holy Ghost was upon him. And it was revealed unto him by the Holy Ghost, that he should not see death, before he had seen the Lord's Christ. And he came by the Spirit into the temple: and when the parents brought in the child Jesus, to do for him after the custom of the law, then took he him up in his arms, and blessed God, and said, Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word: For mine eyes have seen thy salvation" (KJV)
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy