ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Sea fishing limits agreed with Norway and EU as UK focus turns to access

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSPBu_0dKBtgMe00

The UK has come to an agreement with Norway and the European Union over how to divide up fish stocks in the North Sea next year.

While fishing groups have welcomed the accord, catch-sector bosses say it does nothing to resolve issues around access to cod-rich Norwegian waters after bilateral talks in the spring between London and Oslo to agree reciprocal rights this year collapsed.

Ministers say they “remain optimistic” a deal with Norway and the Faroe Islands for 2022 can be struck before January 1.

All this agreement does is set quotas, so in terms of actual fishing opportunities, it doesn’t get us anywhere further

The announcement of a trilateral agreement between Britain, Brussels and Norway on catch limits means that all three know what share – known as total allowable catch – of six jointly-managed fish stocks they can take from the North Sea in 2022.

The UK Government said the agreed catch levels will provide opportunities estimated to be worth around £190 million to the fishing industry, based on historic landing prices, and argued it will provide certainty heading into the new year.

The deal will see UK cod quota rolled over, with haddock up 5%, herring rising by a fifth, while whiting will increase by a quarter compared to the 2021 allocation.

However, plaice will see a 12% reduction in allowed catch and saithe will be down by 24% on last year.

Industry insiders said the UK quota for plaice is so large, however, that the reduction is unlikely to have a detrimental financial impact.

Fisheries minister Victoria Prentis said: “We are confident that this agreement has struck a balance that will benefit both our fishing industry and ensure our marine environment is healthy and viable long into the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGtKF_0dKBtgMe00
Fisheries minister Victoria Prentis praised the agreement (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament) (PA Media)

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation said the UK had experienced the post-Brexit benefit of “being at the negotiating table in its own right” when it came to agreeing catch limits on “some of Scotland’s most important commercial stocks”.

A spokesman for the organisation said, with stock management agreed, it was time to “move forward with the bilateral discussions with our neighbouring coastal states about fishing opportunities and access arrangements for the year ahead”.

Jane Sandell, chief executive of UK Fisheries, said the three-way agreement would not resolve the problem around the lack of access to Norwegian waters.

UK Fisheries was forced to tie up its supertrawler the Kirkella – which previously caught around 10% of all the fish sold in the UK’s chip shops – after post-Brexit fishing talks with Norway collapsed in April regarding reciprocal access to each other’s waters in 2021.

Under an agreement enjoyed while the UK was an EU member, the Kirkella had been able to access quotas from the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Norway to source haddock and chips for domestic fryers.

Ms Sandell told PA news agency that without bilateral deals in place, UK Fisheries had lost 60% of its business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQ7dk_0dKBtgMe00
The Kirkella supertrawler owned by UK Fisheries has been tied up since April due to a lack of access to Norwegian and other waters (UK Fisheries/PA) (PA Media)

“All this trilateral agreement does is set quotas, so it is good there is an agreement, but in terms of actual fishing opportunities it doesn’t get us anywhere further,” she said.

“We’ve got 40% of the fishing opportunities this year that we had last year.”

Asked whether that downturn had impacted staff numbers, she added: “Absolutely, of course.

“We’re trying to make sure we can keep as many people as possible but it just doesn’t work out, does it?”

The fisheries minister, in an update to MPs on Friday, said annual negotiations with Norway and the Faroes were “ongoing”.

Ms Prentis added: “We are continuing to discuss possible exchanges of fishing opportunities with Norway and the Faroes.

“If there are agreements to be reached, of which we remain optimistic, we hope to conclude them in the next few weeks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

French minister: We still want a ‘few dozen’ more fishing licences

France has received 93% of the fishing licences it requested but wants Britain to issue a few dozen more, France’s European affairs minister has said. It comes after the UK and Jersey Governments on Saturday granted further licences to French fishing boats in an apparent attempt to resolve the long-running dispute over their post-Brexit rights to trawl British waters, and as technical talks over several more vessels continue.
WORLD
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Prentis
spglobal.com

Shell drops flagship UK Cambo oil project in blow to North Sea industry

Government says committed to sector after 'commercial' decision. Shell said Dec. 2 it was cancelling its plans for the major Cambo oil project in the UK West of Shetland area following a barrage of criticism including from Scottish leaders, saying the economics of the project were insufficiently strong and it was worried about delays.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

EU And UK Making Progress In Post-Brexit Fishing Dispute

By Nikos Chrysoloras and John Follain (Bloomberg) — The U.K. has issued additional fishing licenses for European Union boats, in a step that may signal some progress toward resolving the post-Brexit dispute in which the two sides are engulfed. “Today’s decision is an important step in a long process...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fish Stocks#North Sea#Eu#The European Union#Norwegian#The Uk Government#Fisheries
kfgo.com

Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France – EU

(Reuters) – Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen, the European Commission said in a statement. On Friday, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for...
WORLD
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon’s North Sea betrayal undermines the whole UK

There is a geeky debate raging in the world of commodities trading about how the Brent benchmark price for crude oil is calculated. I won’t go into the full details here, partly because I don’t really understand them and partly because I suspect they might be quite boring.
ECONOMY
Reuters

France threatens EU legal action if UK sticks to fishing licence stance

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France will ask the European Union to start legal action against Britain if it fails to issue more fishing licences by a Friday deadline set by the European Commission, a French minister said. Clement Beaune, the junior European Affairs Minister, also accused British Prime Minister...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
offshore-technology.com

Shell scraps plans for Cambo field development in UK North Sea

Royal Dutch Shell has abandoned its plans to develop the Cambo oilfield in the UK North Sea due to economic concerns. The decision follows campaigns against the project by climate activists seeking to halt the field’s development as they believe that the project does not comply with the country’s environmental goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Fish face a sea-change

Covid's Omicron variant has meant another delay to two decades of effort to reduce over-fishing. Swimming against the upstream currents of Brexit and Covid, fish farming is proving resilient, and new figures show where in Scotland the most salmon are being produced. Fifty years after it began, the next stage...
AGRICULTURE
TechRadar

EU agrees to extend free roaming legislation, but UK excluded

The European Union is to extend and strengthen regulations that allow EU residents to use their phones without additional charges in any other member state. The existing legislation was introduced in 2017 and under the new agreement citizens will be able to use their voice, text and data allowances until 2032 and will be entitled to the same quality and speed of connection as they would be at home.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy