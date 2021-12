Virgil Abloh, the boundary-breaking designer who united high fashion, art, and hypebeast culture—transforming the public’s perception and consumption of each—died on Sunday in Chicago at the age of 41. In a statement, Abloh’s family shared that he had been privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, since 2019. Abloh’s expansive vision was complemented by his cross-disciplinary background as a trained architect, engineer, and fashion designer, as well as occasional furniture designer and DJ. Abloh was the first Black man to helm a major fashion brand, ascending to the role of artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear while still designing...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO