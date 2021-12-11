ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Can Republicans flip the HISD Board?

By Cliff Saunders, Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wa6hL_0dKBtPJB00

Grassroots Republicans are trying to change the climate at Houston ISD, with the runoff election taking place today

Caroline Walter , wife of former Texans receiver Kevin Walter, says less than half of HISD third graders are reading at that level.

"I can't even remember the last board meeting where they talked about math or reading or writing or any of these things. It seems to be just taken over by nonsense and politics, social agendas. It's just being forgotten," she told KPRC 950's Kenny Webster.

Bridget Wade is running for Position 7. She insists school elections matter regardless if you're a parent or not.

"If you do not have kids or grandkids in HISD and you love your city. And you pay your property taxes. And you want a better future for this state. Then you need to get out and vote," Wade told Webster

Voting hours today are from 7am until 7pm.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Elections
City
Webster, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
603
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy