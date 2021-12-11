Can Republicans flip the HISD Board?

Grassroots Republicans are trying to change the climate at Houston ISD, with the runoff election taking place today

Caroline Walter , wife of former Texans receiver Kevin Walter, says less than half of HISD third graders are reading at that level.

"I can't even remember the last board meeting where they talked about math or reading or writing or any of these things. It seems to be just taken over by nonsense and politics, social agendas. It's just being forgotten," she told KPRC 950's Kenny Webster.

Bridget Wade is running for Position 7. She insists school elections matter regardless if you're a parent or not.

"If you do not have kids or grandkids in HISD and you love your city. And you pay your property taxes. And you want a better future for this state. Then you need to get out and vote," Wade told Webster

Voting hours today are from 7am until 7pm.