Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/11/21

By Ryan Pavich
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another weekend of lockout offseason baseball. Not much to report on, not much in sight. This would be a great time to highlight the other New York sports teams, but other than the Rangers there’s not a whole lot to...

The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
New York State
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
Ketel Marte
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Schwarber
Elvis Andrus
FanSided

World Champion Yankees reliever blasts Clint Frazier in farewell comments

Add dynasty Yankees reliever Jeff Nelson to the list of former Bombers who are a little tired of the Clint Frazier Show. First, CC Sabathia used his platform on the R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco to voice his thoughts on the overload of Frazier columns, farewells, and regrets following the Yankees’ move to DFA the outfielder to protect other prospects on the 40-man. According to CC, it’s all been overkill, considering Frazier “played15 games in the f****n’ big leagues.”
MLB
pitcherlist.com

Astros, Verlander Find A Mutually Beneficial Agreement

Though it’s had nearly three weeks to sink in, there’s still plenty to be discussed about the hottest stove perhaps ever seen in the history of the sport (I wonder why that is…). That final three or for days pre-lockout were pure adrenaline, but the first really big fish of the offseason found dry land (don’t ask about this analogy) a week earlier when the Astros agreed to re-sign Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract that includes an opt-out after this coming season. Somewhat notably, however, the deal was not made official before MLB owners locked out their players, meaning Verlander remains technically a free agent until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. The reasons for the delay have not been made public, though it’s something to keep in mind as the offseason progresses.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Two weeks ago, we pondered the possibility of the hot stove heating up in November ahead of an uncertain CBA negotiation period. Well, it’s no longer theoretical — top names have come off the board at a rapid pace over the past few days, and so far none have gone to the Yankees (or even really been connected to them). Instead it’s been teams like the Mariners, Rangers, and Mets dictating the market and showing clear signs of competing, which is good for the league but bad for fans in the Bronx.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Announces Retirement At 35

MLB veteran Andrew Romine is retiring from baseball after 11 seasons in the league. He took to Instagram to make his announcement on Friday. “I was a boy with a dream. A dream of becoming something great. To push harder, be better and compete against the best in the world. A dream to be a part of history. As I hang up my cleats today and reflect on my journey through Baseball, all I can think is ‘Thank You,'” he wrote.
MLB
#Baseball#Nhl#Rangers#Yankees#Pinstripe Alley#Jets#Giants#Knicks#Islanders#Heisman
Pinstripe Alley

One-Stop Shop - Oakland A's

By now, as much as we all want the Yankees to use their financial advantages to their fullest, it's obvious that the team currently has no interest in signing the big-ticket names on the market. Most fans agree that the positional priorities to upgrade are SS, 1B, CF and SP, in some order. Yes, catcher too, but Gary Sanchez will be back for his walk year and hopefully he comes through with a big season.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Ryan Tepera

The current 2022 New York Yankees roster has several clear needs. A starting-caliber shortstop is the most pressing one, while rotation depth and another center fielder come right behind. Fortunately, relief pitching is not one of them. As of now, the Yankees will roll into spring training with a solid...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Nice Buck Article

It might actually wake up Hal Steinbrenner (and help Yankees) if Mets hire Buck Showalter | Klapisch (msn.com) Thought this was a nice and well written article about Buck, hopefully, getting the manager job with the Mets. I always thought he was too strict with the Yanks and Arizona too, but that he did work miracles with the O's. Perhaps he has mellowed since then, maybe helped by a few years in the booth. I wish him well with the Mets although my guess is that once again, their success will come after he retires.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/13/21

New York Daily News | Anthony McCarron: Eventually this lockout will end, and when it does, the Yankees are still going to need a shortstop. Lots has been written about Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, but Trevor Story remains an intriguing prospect for a team with a current need at SS, but less of a need in the future. Anthony goes deep on making Trevor Story fit, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Elvis Andrus

The first 10 days of the lockout are in the books, and our Oakland A’s trade target series rolls on. We’ve profiled the likes of Matt Olson, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Chris Bassitt in recent weeks, trying to get a feel for their respective fits on the Yankees. However, despite their current financial situation, the A’s do not exist to hand their best players to the Yankees, and will require a hefty return for any of their arbitration-eligible stars. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has generally balked at including the team’s top prospects in trade packages, and this could prove a stumbling block in talks with Oakland. But there might just be one X-factor in all these negotiations, and his name is Elvis Andrus.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Rule 5 Draft provides an influx of talent for the Yankees minor league system

The major league phase of the annual Rule 5 Draft is on hold due to MLB’s lockout of the players, but the less heralded, minor-league portion of the event still took place on Wednesday afternoon with teams making a total of 51 selections across five rounds. The Yankees were involved in just three of those picks, as they added two arms and saw another player leave the organization. Unlike the major league portion of the event, there is no stipulation that could see the players rejoin their previous organization. Let’s take a look at the players coming to and going away from the club.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Was Jameson Taillon’s midsummer hot streak good fortune, or something else?

When I wrote Jameson Taillon’s report card a couple weeks ago, I noted that over the course of the full 2021 season, he was more or less a league-average pitcher. Again, league average isn’t a pejorative, especially for a guy who threw 144.1 innings over 29 starts after not having been on an MLB mound in almost two calendar years.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Starting to think about Gerrit Cole’s opt-out decision

Last month, our Josh Diemert gave us an interesting analysis of the state of The Gerrit Cole Contract two years in. He concluded that Cole has been worth every penny that the Yankees have paid him and then some, but that that was to be expected in the front half of this marriage. Whether Cole could continue to meet, or even exceed, expectations over the next couple seasons would probably determine how well the entire deal looked in hindsight.
MLB

