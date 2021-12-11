Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/11/21

The first 10 days of the lockout are in the books, and our Oakland A’s trade target series rolls on. We’ve profiled the likes of Matt Olson, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Chris Bassitt in recent weeks, trying to get a feel for their respective fits on the Yankees. However, despite their current financial situation, the A’s do not exist to hand their best players to the Yankees, and will require a hefty return for any of their arbitration-eligible stars. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has generally balked at including the team’s top prospects in trade packages, and this could prove a stumbling block in talks with Oakland. But there might just be one X-factor in all these negotiations, and his name is Elvis Andrus.
