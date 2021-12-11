Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/11/21

Though it’s had nearly three weeks to sink in, there’s still plenty to be discussed about the hottest stove perhaps ever seen in the history of the sport (I wonder why that is…). That final three or for days pre-lockout were pure adrenaline, but the first really big fish of the offseason found dry land (don’t ask about this analogy) a week earlier when the Astros agreed to re-sign Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract that includes an opt-out after this coming season. Somewhat notably, however, the deal was not made official before MLB owners locked out their players, meaning Verlander remains technically a free agent until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is in place. The reasons for the delay have not been made public, though it’s something to keep in mind as the offseason progresses.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO