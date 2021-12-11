Multitool Titanium Carabiner Clips

Provide illumination in every setting and situation with the Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light. Thanks to its handle, you can hang it anywhere—in a tree or on the ceiling. Your choices are endless. The Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light, which is available in black or red, provides an impact in any situation, and you can even use it outdoors, such as the back patio. Boasting 220 lumens, this accessory will light up any space, or you can dim the lighting to suit your mood. Additionally, it works continually for up to 200 hours without any cord. And when it’s time to recharge, use the hideaway, 30-foot cord for convenience and no restrictions. Finally, measuring 6 inches by 3 inches, you can take this light with you everywhere you go.

