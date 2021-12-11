ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multitool Titanium Carabiner Clips

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elago EDC Titanium Carabiner Keychain is a multifunctional addition to a person's everyday carry (EDC) collection that will provide them with a truly efficient way...

www.trendhunter.com

Gadget Flow

T-MATION multifunctional titanium tool is a pen, flashlight, blade pocket knife, and more

Invest in an everyday item that’ll come in useful in all scenarios: the T-MATION multifunctional titanium tool. It’s a pillbox, flashlight, pocketknife, and blade all in one handy, everyday carry. Priding itself on practicality and portability, you no longer need to carry multiple accessories with you—or be without a tool in times of need. Use this multifunctional titanium tool to open parcels, trim items, and more with ease thanks to its durable stainless-steel blade. Or use the pen function, which has inserts made of tungsten alloy, anywhere. Furthermore, T-MATION includes a super-bright bulb, which lasts for up to 100,000 hours. Let’s not forget the integrated pillbox, which ensures that you always have the exact amount of medicine you need with you. Finally, customize this toolbox to meet your daily needs with multiple combinations available.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool features 6 useful tools, including a bottle opener

Carry a useful accessory with you everywhere you go: the Keysmart ALLTUL Raptor Multitool. It combines 6 useful tools into 1: a bottle opener, a wrench, a Phillips head screwdriver, a flat head screwdriver, a carabiner, and a wire cutter. So you’ll never be without while not having to lug around multiple accessories. Use the ALLTUL Raptor Multitool, which is made of stainless steel, to open a beer and conduct DIY electrical work. You can even use it to tighten spokes on your bike and more. Best of all, this EDC combines these tools into one slim profile that fits in your pocket. Lightweight and portable, you can store it in your bag to use whenever you need. Finally, clearly labeled, you can use each tool without any confusion.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

High-End Titanium Timepieces

Swiss luxury watchmaker Blancpain has added two new models to its Fifty Fathoms Tourbillon 8 Jours collection, which arrive in either grade 23 titanium or red gold. In addition, both luxury timepieces feature 45mm cases with satin finishing, sunburst blue dials, and a unidirectional sapphire bezel. in terms of power, the watches come equipped with Blancpain's 25C tourbillon movement, which delivers an eight-day power reserve (192 hours). Both watches are water resistant up to 1000 ft.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Titanium Maker Screwdrivers

The 'strikerbit' bolt action screwdriver is an accessory for avid makers and everyday carry (EDC) enthusiasts alike that will provide them with a way to easily make adjustments to their projects in an ease, intuitive way. The screwdriver is constructed with Grade5 Titanium that is capable of being used with any 1/4-inch hex bit and has the namesake bolt action mechanism. This will enable users to keep one bit in each end of the tool and easily access them by simply sliding the knob and locking it into place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanium#Carabiner#Edc
TrendHunter.com

Titanium-Made Lunch Boxes

The TITANER Titanium Bento Lunch Boxes are a durable solution for use when taking a meal out of the house and more to help make them a truly efficient addition to the kitchen. The lunchboxes are constructed with food-grade titanium that is meant to last forever and has no plastic components in the mix to make it easy to care for. The closure clip will work to keep the lunch box sealed, but also acts as a handle that will enable campers to hold onto its as they place it over a heating source to instantly transform the lunchbox into a cooking pot.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Top 30 Watches Trends in December

From high-end luxury tourbillons to weather-resistant timepieces, this list of December 2021 watches showcases the newest innovations in timepiece manufacturing. The 'Blue Guilloché' from GoS captures eloquent luxury with a design inspired by the northern lights. The components of this watch are top-quality, such as a guilloché dial made of Swedish crystal, and a Damascus steel Calibre GoS03. What is unique about this watch in the luxury space is not that it is producing only 50 units, but that it is fully customizable when ordered, featuring different ring, dial, and bezel options. More typical luxury watches offer a singular, unified style without customizable options.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Bass-Heavy Wireless Speakers

'ONESONIC,' the Ireland-based audio device manufacturer, has launched the newest product in its line of bass-heavy speakers, the 'QUATTRO HD.' This speaker has full Bluetooth V5.0 compatibility and a 7,200mAh battery, meaning it will work with nearly any Bluetooth-enabled device and deliver high-quality sound for over 12 hours. The QUATTRO...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Leather Bags

The Jacket Maker offers a variety of silhouettes in its customizable leather bags service—from handbags and tote bags to backpacks and duffels. Individuals can select their desired color, style, material, finish, and even detail. This makes for a truly unique experience that enables one to tailor accessories to their personal wardrobe. In addition, this experience includes "unlimited opinions and free assistance from [The Jacket Maker's] design consultants," guaranteeing superb and well-supported customer service.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Widemouthed Stainless Steel Jugs

HydroJug recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of lass and Stainless Steel Jugs. The new offering is a sustainable option for those looking to drink water and avoid single-use plastic bottles. In addition to the half-gallon capacity, the wide mouth opening, and the one-handled design, there are many features carried over from the Classic HydroJug.
The Gadgeteer

Cyclists rejoice because there is now a multitool specifically for you

NEWS – Seem’s like the more popular multitools become, the more versatile they become. There are multitools for seemingly everyone, from campers to do-it-yourselfers. I recently came across one from Tactica designed for cyclists, the M.110 Bike Multitool. It interested me because of my recent acquisition of the TurboAnt Thunder T1 Fat Tire electric bike.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

The Survival Belt 2.0 comes with a multitool-equipped buckle, making it an essential EDC must-have

Great for carrying everywhere you go… except probably an airport. The big problem with EDC is often that either you forget to carry it with you, or you end up not having enough pocket space to carry it with you – the Survival Belt 2.0 by SlideBelts solves that. Designed to give you access to essential multitools by strapping them around your waist, the Survival Belt 2.0 is a pretty nifty belt buckle that comes with its own folding knife, bottle opener, flint firestarter, and LED torch. The buckle fits on practically any belt (although SlideBelts has a pretty remarkable one of their own), turning a fashion accessory into your everyday EDC, so all your tools are eternally attached to your waist, like a modern-day Batman’s utility belt.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light is a rechargeable, dimmable, and durable light source

Provide illumination in every setting and situation with the Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light. Thanks to its handle, you can hang it anywhere—in a tree or on the ceiling. Your choices are endless. The Barebones Beacon Carabiner Light, which is available in black or red, provides an impact in any situation, and you can even use it outdoors, such as the back patio. Boasting 220 lumens, this accessory will light up any space, or you can dim the lighting to suit your mood. Additionally, it works continually for up to 200 hours without any cord. And when it’s time to recharge, use the hideaway, 30-foot cord for convenience and no restrictions. Finally, measuring 6 inches by 3 inches, you can take this light with you everywhere you go.
BEACON, NY
TrendHunter.com

On-Demand Gaming Services

'Sony,' the company behind one of the largest gaming consoles in the world, PlayStation, is working on an on-demand gaming service, currently named 'PlayStation Spartacus,' to rival Microsoft's 'GamePass' service on Xbox. In the world of console video games, GamePass is currently one of the most cost-efficient ways to enjoy games. GamePass adds new games to its service weekly and even features brand-new triple-A games on its platform.
VIDEO GAMES
sme.org

Greenleaf Introduces New Carbide Insert Grade for Machining Titanium

Greenleaf Corporation recently introduced carbide insert grade G-9610. This grade delivers a 25% increase in material removal rate and up to 100% increase in tool life versus the competition when machining titanium, according to the company. Using a PVD coating combined with a proprietary sub-micron substrate, G-9610 provides added productivity...
INDUSTRY
wfla.com

Best hidden camera

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hidden cameras used to be reserved for the likes of Hollywood studios, being put to use in spy movies or practical-joke shows. Now they’re available to the rest of us. Hidden cameras usually look like a different utilitarian object, one which doesn’t look out of place sitting on a shelf or table. Some look like alarm clocks or power banks, while others are simply so small that they can be hidden almost anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Chinatown Tie Dye Streetwear

New York City Tennis Streetwear brand LØVE MEANS NOTHING® and Joel Michael Studios joined forces to launch 'Tennis Trip' -- a psychedelic collection of 32 unique, hand-dyed, embroidered pieces. The unisex collaboration includes a range of styles including long shorts, short shorts, bodysuits, fleece, sweatpants, and t-shirts. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and explodes with hallucinogenic colors and kaleidoscope-like patterns. Detailed with LØVE’s signature logo iconography, the designs are made to make a statement on or off the court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Opulent Snow Goggles

American luxury brand Chrome Hearts has released the 'Silver Morning' Snow Goggles, a pair of high-performance goggles equipped with all-around lenses made by leading German optical manufacturer Carl Zeiss. In addition, the 'Silver Morning' Snow Goggles feature UV protection and work to enhance contrast for superior visibility in inclement and/or...
GOLD
TrendHunter.com

Branded Mountainous Outposts

MTN DEW Outpost is a new destination at Doe Mountain outside the town of Mountain City, Tennessee and the soda brand is looking to appoint a ranger to help nature lovers embrace more of the great outdoors. MTN DEW is supporting mountain activities in the area with thousands of acres of expanded trails and a brand-new archery course.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

