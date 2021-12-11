donaldson award.jpg

HATTIESBURG – The following students graduated Friday (Dec. 10) from the Certified Nurse Aide course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. They are from left:. First row – Latasha Musgrove of Collins and Lariah Jenkins of Hinds County; second row...
JEKYLL ISLAND — Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall announced last week that Jeffrey Harvey has been appointed by the GFB Board of Directors to serve as the organization’s next chief administrative officer. Harvey will fill the position that is being vacated by the retirement of current GFB CAO Jon Huffmaster, which is effective Jan. 28. Harvey has led Georgia Farm Bureau’s legislative efforts as its public policy director since January 2017.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation won two awards at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America Georgia Chapter’s Phoenix Awards ceremony. The department won a Phoenix Award — the top award given in each category — for its public service campaign against human trafficking and an Award of Excellence for its integrated communications strategy to prevent and eliminate litter in Georgia.
Comments / 0