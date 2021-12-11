donaldson award.jpg

JEKYLL ISLAND — Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall announced last week that Jeffrey Harvey has been appointed by the GFB Board of Directors to serve as the organization’s next chief administrative officer. Harvey will fill the position that is being vacated by the retirement of current GFB CAO Jon Huffmaster, which is effective Jan. 28. Harvey has led Georgia Farm Bureau’s legislative efforts as its public policy director since January 2017.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO