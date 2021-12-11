ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panther, WV

Panther the cat rescued after days on a telegraph pole

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAfhu_0dKBtDxh00

For at least two days residents of a suburban neighbourhood in Colorado, in the US were worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched on top of a 36ft telegraph pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down.

Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, the Sentinel Colorado reported.

The cat went missing in the town of Aurora earlier this week and was first spotted on the pole on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually’,” said Jessica Meadows on Friday, when the city received its first snow of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jewhP_0dKBtDxh00
Firefighters rescue Panther (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado/AP) (AP)

“That’s not going to happen.”

Ms Meadows said she and other neighbours called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Ms Meadows said.

Standard practice, a utility company said, is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, the Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther’s plight reached Aurora council member Curtis Gardner and city officials sent a lorry with a ladder.

After getting the lorry in place, firefighters rescued the cat.

Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another of Panther’s co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside. No more, she said. “Never.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Penguins delight residents at Oxfordshire care home with Christmas visit

Two penguins have delighted residents at an Oxfordshire care home in a Christmas visit, waddling around the room as the beaming residents looked on. The Humboldt penguins, 24-year-old Charlie and nine-year-old Pringle, visited Spencer Court from Heythrop Zoo in Oxfordshire on Friday. “These penguins are not only comfortable and familiar...
ANIMALS
newschain

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

Rescue workers in Sicily have recovered four more bodies from the rubble of buildings that collapsed following a gas leak explosion, bringing the number of confirmed dead to seven, firefighters said. Firefighters and civil protection agency volunteers used their bare hands to search for two more people believed to be...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

People wait in five-hour long queues to get booster jabs

People around the country have been waiting as long as five hours to receive their booster jabs. Long queues were seen outside vaccination sites on Monday, as Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government will “throw everything at” the Covid booster programme to tackle the Omicron variant. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, WV
City
Panther, WV
newschain

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

One person has died and another is missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden. Two people, including a British citizen born in 1991, have been detained as suspects following the incident which the Swedish Maritime Administration said involved a British vessel, the Scot Carrier, and the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Cheltenham option for Riders Onthe Storm

Riders Onthe Storm could head for Cheltenham on New Year’s Day after his gallant second at Aintree. The eight-year-old was a Grade One winner in 2020 when taking the Ascot Chase but seemed to then lose his way and has not won since. Connections switched the gelding from Nigel...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#The Sentinel Colorado#Xcel Energy#Aurora Council
newschain

Arrests made over body found following ship collision in Sweden

A body has been found after British and Danish cargo ships collided off southern Sweden. Swedish authorities confirmed another person is still missing at sea. Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected deaths of crew members following the collision, the Swedish Prosecution Service confirmed. It is understood...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

In video: Chocolate elf Benny weighs in at a whopping 8kg

Cadbury World chocolatiers have created an 8kg Christmas elf made out of chocolate to celebrate the festive period. Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban made the impressive piece at the Birmingham attraction. Standing half a metre tall, the elf, which has been nicknamed Benny, was made from the equivalent of 178...
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Moffatt excited by Moonlight Spirit’s potential

Jimmy Moffat believes Moonlight Spirit has earned a step up in class after the former Godolphin-owned five-year-old scored on his stable debut at Carlisle on Sunday. The son of Dubawi, a French Group Two winner on the Flat for Charlie Appleby, is the brother of Alqamar, who won four consecutive hurdles races for Moffat over the summer.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
newschain

Proud Muir planning more overseas raids with Pyledriver

William Muir felt “proud” of Pyledriver after his maiden voyage overseas produced a brave second-placed effort in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin on Sunday. The four-year-old was noble in defeat when going down by just a length to Glory Vase, who was winning the race for a second time.
WORLD
newschain

Armed forces drafted in to help deliver boosters

Military personnel are to be drafted in to help the NHS get Covid-19 booster jabs into arms. The Ministry of Defence said that about 750 servicemen and women will help deliver jabs and co-ordinate the rollout in England and Scotland. Some 600 personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy