Lewis Hamilton dominates final practice ahead of title showdown at Abu Dhabi GP

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship as he set a scintillating pace in final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver went into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with Max Verstappen at the top of the standings.

But, having gone fastest in Friday’s second practice, the Brit was untouchable as he prepared his shot at a 104th pole position of his career.

Hamilton’s time of one minute, 23.274 seconds had him in a different league for much of the session before Verstappen managed to get within 0.214 seconds.

Verstappen was clearly unhappy, swearing and complaining over the team radio as he failed to come close to Hamilton’s electric pace.

Hamilton could even afford a scruffy attempt and a final effort on flat-spotted tyres as a couple of errors from his Red Bull rival meant he would get no closer.

Verstappen (pictured) failed to come close to Hamilton’s electric pace (Kamran Jebreili/AP) (AP)

The second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas was third fastest with only the two title protagonists able to dip below the one minute 24 seconds mark.

Sergio Perez in the sister Red Bull was fourth ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris, with Yuki Tsunoda sixth for AlphaTauri, ahead of team-mate Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren was ninth, sandwiched by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, respectively.

The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner reveals moment Max Verstappen showed he could handle pressure of F1 title fight

Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Daily Mail

Catch me if you can, Lewis! Turbo-charged Max Verstappen storms to stunning pole position ahead of bitter rival Hamilton to set up the ultimate title showdown at Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen grabbed a shock pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – positioning himself perfectly to wreck Lewis Hamilton’s drive for an eighth world title. The Dutchman produced a stunning lap at the remodelled Yas Marina circuit, with even the brief suspension in proceedings for the track to be cleared of a bollard providing no impediment to his charge to the front of the grid.
AFP

Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.
Abu Dhabi GP, The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Mercedes, The Yas Marina Circuit, Red Bull, AlphaTauri, Ferraris
thefocus.news

Why was Lewis Hamilton booed after Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

During his TV interview after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was booed by some of the fans present, why was he booed? Have other drivers been booed in the past?. After looking the fastest driver in qualifying at Yas Marina, Hamilton was pipped to pole by Verstappen in...
ClutchPoints

Lewis Hamilton drops brutal truth about F1 race in Saudi Arabia

F1 star Lewis Hamilton drops a brutal truth bomb about racing in Saudi Arabia, citing the country’s laws directed at the LGBT+ community. Out of all the drivers on the grid, Hamilton can be considered the most vocal and active in fighting for social justice, particularly the Black Lives Matter campaign and LGBTQ+ rights. Given Saudi Arabia’s laws and Hamilton’s views regarding the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t seem too thrilled about racing in the country.
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen did brake on Lewis Hamilton as Red Bull apologise ahead of Abu Dhabi

The finale to this F1 season is almost here ahead of Abu Dhabi this week and the sport has reached a feverish level after the drama in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton defeated Max Verstappen to draw level in the battle to become the 2021 F1 world champion.Hamilton and Verstappen are level on points going into the final race after Hamilton’s chaotic win in Jeddah, which came after the two clashed multiple times including physical contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed under orders to let Hamilton past him, having illegally held on to the race lead earlier in the night....
Place
The Independent

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: F1 race result as Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win title

Follow live coverage after Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula 1 world title after winning a scarcely believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. One of the most compelling years in the history of F1 went to the wire as Red Bull’s Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Yas Marina Circuit level on 369.5 points. Verstappen earned a dominant pole in qualifying on Saturday, before clinching the world title with victory in the race on Sunday.
The Independent

Mercedes lodge protest after Max Verstappen’s controversial F1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes have lodged a protest against the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap and clinch his maiden world title.Nicholas Latifi’s crash with five laps to go at the Yas Marina Circuit brought out the safety car, which meant Verstappen could not only close the 12-second gap to race leader Hamilton but also take the opportunity to change to fresh tyres for the finale.Race director Michael Masi then allowed some of the lapped cars – those that were between Verstappen and Hamilton – to...
SkySports

Abu Dhabi GP: Karun Chandhok on the controversial finish to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton's epic F1 title duel

That was the craziest final 10 minutes to a Formula 1 World Championship season that I can remember!. For decades to come, anyone who was in Abu Dhabi will be telling their grandchildren that we were there to witness an extraordinary weekend of intense battling between two supremely talented drivers after one of the greatest seasons in F1 history.
AFP

Verstappen wins first world title after protests rejected

Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One world title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, but only after two protests from Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team were rejected. Just as it seemed Hamilton was heading for his eighth world title, Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi that effectively set up a one-lap dash for the title. Verstappen and Hamilton, who had begun the race level on points, started that final lap wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pulled away to take the chequered flag. It was a compelling end to a championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts.
The Independent

F1 controversy 2021: Key moments that decided Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship with a scintillating last-lap overtake of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair had been locked level on points heading into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before yet another memorable race saw the Dutchman take the chequered flag and his maiden world title.Here, we take a look at the five key moments from a race that will go down in history.First lap fightVerstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday...
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton wants 'uncomfortable discussions' in Saudi Arabia over LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said he wants to do everything in his power to be a force for positive change in Saudi Arabia ahead of the country's first race. Hamilton will wear Pride colours on his race helmet for the second race in a row this weekend, having done so at the Qatar Grand Prix. A Jeddah street circuit hosts Saudi's debut F1 race on Dec. 5.
