ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flooding on roads, some power outages reported after storms roll through

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK0YF_0dKBsFyc00
Severe weather risk Saturday

METRO ATLANTA — A strong cold front brought heavy rain and wind to metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

The system that moved through Georgia was the same one that spawned at least 22 tornadoes in the central part of the U.S. overnight, killing at least 70 people in Kentucky alone.

Thankfully, the system had weakened significantly by the time it moved through Georgia. There were some reports of power outages and trees down in the metro Atlanta area, but no significant reports of damage. There was also some flooding on roadways.

Once the front clears the area, it is expected to turn significantly colder overnight, with Sunday morning lows expected to be in the upper 30s.

DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV’s Weather App for storm alerts | RADAR: Track storms with StormTracker 2HD |

STORMS ACROSS SOUTHEAST

Across the central U.S., communities woke up to scenes of destruction Saturday morning.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that “north of 70″ people were killed in the small town of Mayfield as a massive tornado tore through the southwest part of the state. Beshear said the tornado was on the ground for over 200 miles.

Beshear said the number of deaths could increase as the search continues into the daylight hours.

“It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done,” Beshear said.

The storm hit a candle factory where more than 110 employees were working the overnight shift. Rescues were still underway Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed that at least an EF-2 tornado ripped through Bowling Green, leaving heavy destruction there.

Two people were killed when the storms moved over an Amazon distribution center in suburban St. Louis.

Tennessee’s Emergency Management Agency reported three deaths in the northwest part of the state.

In northeastern Arkansas, at least two people were reported dead at a nursing home in Monette. There were reports of heavy damage surrounding the Monette area as well.

President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday, saying, “To lose a loved one like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with the governor to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement about the tornadoes:

“Marty, the girls, and I join our fellow Americans in praying for the families facing the devastating loss caused by the tornadoes in Kentucky last night,” Kemp tweeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed information to this story

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Razekane
5d ago

If a Tornado hits downtown Atlanta, sirens will only go off at the colleges of Georgia tech and Georgia state, but Dekalb and Fulton counties have their own sirens for the individual cities. Have a feeling we may hear them today.

Reply
2
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — At least five people died as a powerful and extremely unusual storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, spawning hurricane-force winds and possible tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Students raise more than $13,000 for store leveled by tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Some Western Kentucky University students are working to help a business that was ravaged by tornadoes over the weekend. WK Liquors, in Bowling Green, is popular with Western Kentucky students and was destroyed by a tornado early Saturday. “I actually got a call from a gentleman named Chad Goodrich at about 3 o’clock in the morning to tell me that my store was gone. I actually thought it was a joke, so it took me a while to really think about it,” the store’s owner, Manoj Kumar Patel told WBKO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
104K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy