Flooding on roads, some power outages reported after storms roll through

Severe weather risk Saturday

METRO ATLANTA — A strong cold front brought heavy rain and wind to metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

The system that moved through Georgia was the same one that spawned at least 22 tornadoes in the central part of the U.S. overnight, killing at least 70 people in Kentucky alone.

Thankfully, the system had weakened significantly by the time it moved through Georgia. There were some reports of power outages and trees down in the metro Atlanta area, but no significant reports of damage. There was also some flooding on roadways.

Once the front clears the area, it is expected to turn significantly colder overnight, with Sunday morning lows expected to be in the upper 30s.

DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV’s Weather App for storm alerts | RADAR: Track storms with StormTracker 2HD |

STORMS ACROSS SOUTHEAST

Across the central U.S., communities woke up to scenes of destruction Saturday morning.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that “north of 70″ people were killed in the small town of Mayfield as a massive tornado tore through the southwest part of the state. Beshear said the tornado was on the ground for over 200 miles.

Beshear said the number of deaths could increase as the search continues into the daylight hours.

“It may in fact end up exceeding 100 before the day is done,” Beshear said.

The storm hit a candle factory where more than 110 employees were working the overnight shift. Rescues were still underway Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has also confirmed that at least an EF-2 tornado ripped through Bowling Green, leaving heavy destruction there.

Two people were killed when the storms moved over an Amazon distribution center in suburban St. Louis.

Tennessee’s Emergency Management Agency reported three deaths in the northwest part of the state.

In northeastern Arkansas, at least two people were reported dead at a nursing home in Monette. There were reports of heavy damage surrounding the Monette area as well.

President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday, saying, “To lose a loved one like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with the governor to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp also issued a statement about the tornadoes:

“Marty, the girls, and I join our fellow Americans in praying for the families facing the devastating loss caused by the tornadoes in Kentucky last night,” Kemp tweeted.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed information to this story

©2021 Cox Media Group