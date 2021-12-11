Brooklyn Nets grades: Nets hold out on the road to defeat the Hawks

For the second time this season, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks behind a strong second-half defensive performance. When Atlanta built an 11-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like they were in cruise control of the game. However, the Nets flipped the switch and got right back into it to close out.

Turnovers were an issue for Brooklyn in the first half, but by the final buzzer when they cleaned this up a little, the Nets only compiled 13 turnovers. Which is pretty decent. What became a glaring problem in the last two periods though was the team’s activity on the glass, especially defensively.

The Hawks outrebounded the Nets 49-41 in all and scooped up a massive 16 offensive boards. Every time Brooklyn would allow those offensive boards, the defense would not be set up to get stops after. Not only that, but this gave Atlanta the confidence and momentum that would’ve only increased if no adjustments were made.

That huge adjustment came in the form of Nic Claxton (4 PTS, 4 REBS). The youngster matched the Hawks’ activity on the glass on both ends and his defense on the perimeter only made him more annoying to Atlanta. Kevin Durant (31 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and James Harden (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) were then able to capitalize on the other end, orchestrating the offense.

The duo led the team to victory while also getting others involved. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 50% from the field and held Atlanta to 40% accuracy from the field.

Here are the player grades from Friday’s win. Nets head coach Steve Nash and his squad are back at it again on Sunday as they take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

Kevin Durant: A-

Kevin Durant (31 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) had one of his best all-around performances on the season. Adding three blocks and a steal only complemented his efforts. Shooting 12-of-22 from the field at 55% accuracy was not bad either. Still, 1-of-4 shooting from deep at 25% could be better.

In addition, Durant was rushing some of his shots in the fourth quarter. When the game is on the line, it can surely get tempting to rush shots down the stretch. However, the former Texas Longhorn must remember that when the ball is in his hands, he controls the pace of the game. There’s no need to rush. Last but not least, five turnovers is a bit too much.

James Harden: A-

James Harden (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) could not find his three ball this game. The man went 0-of-5 from downtown, which was hard to watch. Nevertheless, he remained in attack mode to score 20 points and it opened up shots for the team, as always.

Harden must keep the turnovers down as well. Furthermore, shooting it at 47% is not showing shades of his old self. Even though it’s kind of early in the season, this is still a good sign that his efficiency is getting back to the regular.

Bruce Brown: A+

Bruce Brown (15 PTS, 5 REBS) should definitely get consideration in getting back in the starting lineup. When DeAndre’ Bembry got into early foul trouble, Brown stepped in to give the Nets a spark offensively. Brown remained efficient too, going 6-of-9 from the field, while also showing off his improved three ball (1 3PM).

Plus, high fiving John Collins after missing a free-throw was a great tactic to get in Atlanta’s head.

LaMarcus Aldridge: A

LaMarcus Aldridge (15 PTS, 3 REBS) was extremely productive on the offensive end, notching double-digits on 70% accuracy from the field. His three blocks and three steals only caused headaches for the Hawks. Unfortunately for Aldridge, his activity on the glass just wasn’t the same.

Cam Thomas: A+

Cam Thomas (11 PTS, 6 REBS) unlocked the Nets’ offense on his way to knocking down three shots from downtown. This accounted for half of Brooklyn’s field goals from behind the arc, which isn’t a good thing for the squad moving forward, but a good thing for this game in particular considering the team needed it bad.

Two of these threes were off of catch and shoot opportunities as well. As Thomas punished the Hawks’ defense on these chances, it inevitably created more opportunities and spacing for others including himself. Now, if this continues, the rookie will have more room to utilize the other elements of his game on that end.

Patty Mills: B-

Patty Mills (11 PTS) brought the hustle, passion and defense. But, this game only revealed that his shooting slump has not come to an end as of yet. Mills went 1-of-6 from three and it didn’t allow the necessary spacing to for the starting lineup and team overall to operate with Joe Harris out, the primary sharpshooter.