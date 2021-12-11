ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets grades: Nets hold out on the road to defeat the Hawks

By Ajayi Browne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw9RJ_0dKBs5Eb00

For the second time this season, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks behind a strong second-half defensive performance. When Atlanta built an 11-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like they were in cruise control of the game. However, the Nets flipped the switch and got right back into it to close out.

Turnovers were an issue for Brooklyn in the first half, but by the final buzzer when they cleaned this up a little, the Nets only compiled 13 turnovers. Which is pretty decent. What became a glaring problem in the last two periods though was the team’s activity on the glass, especially defensively.

The Hawks outrebounded the Nets 49-41 in all and scooped up a massive 16 offensive boards. Every time Brooklyn would allow those offensive boards, the defense would not be set up to get stops after. Not only that, but this gave Atlanta the confidence and momentum that would’ve only increased if no adjustments were made.

That huge adjustment came in the form of Nic Claxton (4 PTS, 4 REBS). The youngster matched the Hawks’ activity on the glass on both ends and his defense on the perimeter only made him more annoying to Atlanta. Kevin Durant (31 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) and James Harden (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) were then able to capitalize on the other end, orchestrating the offense.

The duo led the team to victory while also getting others involved. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 50% from the field and held Atlanta to 40% accuracy from the field.

Here are the player grades from Friday’s win. Nets head coach Steve Nash and his squad are back at it again on Sunday as they take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

Kevin Durant: A-

Kevin Durant (31 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS) had one of his best all-around performances on the season. Adding three blocks and a steal only complemented his efforts. Shooting 12-of-22 from the field at 55% accuracy was not bad either. Still, 1-of-4 shooting from deep at 25% could be better.

In addition, Durant was rushing some of his shots in the fourth quarter. When the game is on the line, it can surely get tempting to rush shots down the stretch. However, the former Texas Longhorn must remember that when the ball is in his hands, he controls the pace of the game. There’s no need to rush. Last but not least, five turnovers is a bit too much.

James Harden: A-

James Harden (20 PTS, 11 ASTS) could not find his three ball this game. The man went 0-of-5 from downtown, which was hard to watch. Nevertheless, he remained in attack mode to score 20 points and it opened up shots for the team, as always.

Harden must keep the turnovers down as well. Furthermore, shooting it at 47% is not showing shades of his old self. Even though it’s kind of early in the season, this is still a good sign that his efficiency is getting back to the regular.

Bruce Brown: A+

Bruce Brown (15 PTS, 5 REBS) should definitely get consideration in getting back in the starting lineup. When DeAndre’ Bembry got into early foul trouble, Brown stepped in to give the Nets a spark offensively. Brown remained efficient too, going 6-of-9 from the field, while also showing off his improved three ball (1 3PM).

Plus, high fiving John Collins after missing a free-throw was a great tactic to get in Atlanta’s head.

LaMarcus Aldridge: A

LaMarcus Aldridge (15 PTS, 3 REBS) was extremely productive on the offensive end, notching double-digits on 70% accuracy from the field. His three blocks and three steals only caused headaches for the Hawks. Unfortunately for Aldridge, his activity on the glass just wasn’t the same.

Cam Thomas: A+

Cam Thomas (11 PTS, 6 REBS) unlocked the Nets’ offense on his way to knocking down three shots from downtown. This accounted for half of Brooklyn’s field goals from behind the arc, which isn’t a good thing for the squad moving forward, but a good thing for this game in particular considering the team needed it bad.

Two of these threes were off of catch and shoot opportunities as well. As Thomas punished the Hawks’ defense on these chances, it inevitably created more opportunities and spacing for others including himself. Now, if this continues, the rookie will have more room to utilize the other elements of his game on that end.

Patty Mills: B-

Patty Mills (11 PTS) brought the hustle, passion and defense. But, this game only revealed that his shooting slump has not come to an end as of yet. Mills went 1-of-6 from three and it didn’t allow the necessary spacing to for the starting lineup and team overall to operate with Joe Harris out, the primary sharpshooter.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant explains heated moment with Trae Young

Things got tense between Kevin Durant and Trae Young in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Nets-Hawks game, but it does not sound like there will be any lingering bad blood. With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Durant and Young got tangled up on a screen, and Young took offense. He shoved Durant, prompting an exchange of words. The two had to be separated.
NBA
FanSided

Russell Westbrook’s performance with Lakers proves why Kevin Durant left Thunder

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has seen plenty of ups and downs since he joined the NBA in 2007. His journey began in Oklahoma City and then took him to Golden State up until he signed with Brooklyn two summers ago. Thunder fans still haven’t forgotten about him signing with the Warriors in free agency, but it clearly worked out for Durant because he went on to win two titles.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Atlanta Hawks#The Hawks#Pts#Asts#The Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dominique Wilkins Explains How Hard It Was To Face Michael Jordan: "You’re Playing Against A Killer Who Wants To Win At Any Cost. Mike Was A Killer. He Wanted To Take Your Heart."

Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan were big rivals during their time in the NBA, starring in heated duels on the court, with MJ showing his offensive prowess against Wilkins' teams. Besides their rivalry, they were very good friends and always respected one another. Two of the greatest dunkers of all...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Names Michael Jordan And Vince Carter As His Basketball Role-Models: “I Compare Everything To That Going Forward.”

Kevin Durant might be the greatest scorer of his generation. Durant’s tenure in the NBA has been remarkable this entire time, and he has achieved a lot of success in the NBA during this entire tenure. The fact that he is still playing at the highest level possible is what makes him arguably the best player in the world today.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Scrappy Calls Out Kevin Durant For Taunting Trae Young During Hawks Vs. Nets Game

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy had some words for Kevin Durant following the Brooklyn Nets win over the Hawks Friday night. On Saturday (December 11), the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star hopped in the comment section of a viral video of Kevin Durant harassing Trae Young and accused the NBA star of attempting to cop a feel.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kevin Durant and Trae Young exchanging words

Things got a bit heated toward the end of the Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks game. It didn’t get to swinging punches and clearing benches level but there was a shove or two and some words were exchanged between Kevin Durant and Trae Young. It’s unknown what was said but after...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
101K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy