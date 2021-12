More than 50 people were evacuated Monday from areas in northern Spain hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall.Spanish authorities blamed the flooding of swollen rivers for the deaths of at least two people since Friday, and the regions of Navarra and Aragón remained under severe weather warnings. In Novillas, a village of 520 near the borders of both regions, local authorities ordered the evacuation of 55 residents as the Ebro River overflowed. The river's water level had swelled up to 8.5 meters (27 feet) in some areas, breaking a record set during flooding six years ago.In...

