ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Strahan flies to space with astronaut’s daughter: ‘Wow!’

By MARCIA DUNN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUMNl_0dKBrLEl00
1 of 18

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut.

“TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. Their automated capsule soared to an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers), providing a few minutes of weightlessness before parachuting into the desert. The booster also came back to land successfully.

It was five minutes and 50 miles (187 kilometers) shorter than Alan Shepard’s Mercury flight from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on May 5, 1961. His eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley, took along a tiny piece of his Freedom 7 capsule as well as mementos from his Apollo 14 moonshot. She also packed some golf balls; her dad hit a couple on the lunar surface.

A co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Strahan bubbled over with excitement in updates for the show all week. He took along his Super Bowl ring and retired New York Giants jersey No. 92. Bezos stashed a football on board that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As soon as he emerged from the capsule, Strahan said he wanted to go again. But Bezos joked he’d have to buy his own ticket next time.

In a video he posted later, Strahan called the experience surreal and unbelievable: “Wow! That’s all I can say. Wow!”

At the launch complex near Van Horn, Bezos had “Light this candle” painted on the launch tower’s bridge, borrowing from Alan Shepard’s famous gripe from inside Freedom 7 as the delays mounted: “Why don’t you fix your little problem and light this candle?”

Shepard Churchley — who volunteered for Blue Origin’s third passenger flight — borrowed her late father’s phrase, yelling “Let’s light this candle!” while awaiting takeoff. Fierce wind held up her flight for two days.

She heads the board of trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.

“I thought about Daddy coming down and thought, gosh he didn’t even get to enjoy any of what I’m getting to enjoy,” Shepard Churchley said following touchdown. “He was working. He had to do it himself. I went up for the ride!”

Saturday’s launch marks the last one this year by private U.S. companies as space tourism finally takes off. Virgin Galactic kicked it off in July, sending up its billionaire founder, Richard Branson, followed by Blue Origin and SpaceX. So many are flying that the Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it will no longer designate who is a commercial astronaut or give out wings.

Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on his company’s debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original “Star Trek.” The late Leonard Nimoy’s daughter sent up a necklace with a “Vulcan Salute” charm on Saturday’s flight, in honor of the show’s original Mr. Spock.

Among the the four space tourists paying unspecified millions each were the first parent-child combo: financier Lane Bess and his son Cameron. Also flying: Voyager Space chairman and CEO Dylan Taylor and investor Evan Dick.

Blue Origin dedicated Saturday’s launch to Glen de Vries, who launched into space with Shatner, but died one month later in a plane crash.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 2

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Humans are 'insignificant'! Star Trek's William Shatner had an epiphany during space voyage

William Shatner had an epiphany about how "insignificant" human beings really are when he travelled into space. The 90-year-old actor – who is best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' TV series and movies - became the oldest person to go up into space when he blasted off on Jeff Bezos' New Shepard NS-18 rocket alongside Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission and Flight Operation, and crew members Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries back in October.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
trekmovie.com

William Shatner Gets Official Astronaut Wings As ‘Shatner In Space’ Doc Is Released

The US Federal Aviation Administration has officially designated William Shatner as an astronaut. The FAA has recognized Shatner along with 12 others who have flown commercial flights into space, expanding their astronaut list on the official Commercial Human Spaceflight Recognition website. “The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

South Florida Father Discusses Trip To Space With Son Aboard Blue Origin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida father and son made history as they launched into space this past weekend aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. But their trip has a whole lot of meaning beyond just going out of this world. “Being able to do this together, with my son, I think is a special feeling we’ll have and quite frankly our relationship has changed forever, for the better,” says Lane Bess. On Saturday, Lane and Cameron Bess saw the earth from dozens of miles above the surface. “Initially, you get that feeling like you do in an airplane, you’re seeing the horizon, but...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Richard Branson
Person
William Shatner
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Leonard Nimoy
wfav951.com

Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Michael Strahan's Space Trip With Jeff Bezos Sparks Criticism, Outrage

Michael Strahan is the latest celebrity to take a trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin program alongside six other passengers, and the Good Morning America host could not contain his excitement on social media. "TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!" Strahan wrote on Twitter alongside a video about his experience. "WOW…. that was amazing!!!"
CELEBRITIES
People

Michael Strahan Touches Down as He Returns to Earth After Space Flight: 'That Was Beyond'

Michael Strahan is back on Earth following his space flight on Saturday. "That was beyond," Strahan, 50, told Jeff Bezos upon touching the ground. "I want to go back." Joining Strahan on the flight were Laura Shepard Churchley — the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to Space — as well as Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane and Cameron Bess, now the first parent-child pair to travel to space together.
JEFF BEZOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Astronaut#Football#Blue Origin#Mercury#Apollo#Abc#New York Giants
HollywoodLife

Michael Strahan Is Emotional As He Hugs Jeff Bezos After His Trip To Space: ‘I Wanna Go Back’

Out of this world! Michael Strahan was launched into space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket alongside five other lucky passengers!. Michael Strahan just made a historic touchdown! The 50-year-old former NFL star and host of Good Morning America took a trip to outer space on December 11 as a passenger on one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets called the New Shepard. After a whopping 10 minutes of flight, the booster safely landed in Texas, where Michael was the first lucky space traveler to disembark to an enthusiastic crowd cheering on his return.
NFL
Digital Trends

Blue Origin launches crew of six space tourists to the edge of space

Blue Origin has successfully launched a six-person crew to the edge of space for the first time. The company, founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, took a crew of private astronauts including a football star and the daughter of an astronaut on a 10-minute flight to the boundary between Earth and space in its NS-19 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Business Insider

Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to the edge of outer space, including 'Good Morning America' anchor Michael Strahan and the daughter of the first American to fly to space

Blue Origin launched 6 passengers to the edge of space on the company's New Shepard rocket. TV celebrity Michael Strahan and the eldest daughter of the first American to fly to space were among the passengers. The New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One, situated on a parcel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

The FAA is giving Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and other private spaceflight passengers official 'astronaut wings' before discontinuing the honor

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner, and 12 others will get official "astronaut" wings. The FAA will honor 15 individuals for launching 50 miles above Earth's surface. The cohort will be the last to receive the accolade, which won't be offered past January 1. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

684K+
Followers
362K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy