Army VS Navy: How to watch, staff picks, uniform swag, and game thread

There’s only one FBS college football game this Saturday and it’s the 2021 Army-Navy Game. The annual meeting between the two military academies is one of the longest-running and most-respected rivalries in all of college sports. This year, Army vs. Navy will be held at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, the home of the New York Giants, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s the first time since 2002 that the game has been held in New Jersey. The game was held at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York last year amid COVID-19 concerns. Army comes in at 8-3 and already has the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy locked up for another season. The Black Knights secured a win earlier this season against Air Force, who then went on to beat the Midshipmen. In the event of a tie, the trophy goes back to the reigning champs.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO