Chris Cadden says Hibernian’s players would be happy if David Gray were to continue as caretaker manager.The club’s former Scottish Cup-winning captain took charge for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren following the sacking of Jack Ross on Thursday.Cadden admitted the squad felt they had let down Ross but would give Gray their backing as Hibs prepare to take on Dundee on Tuesday night.The former Motherwell player said: “We’re gutted as players and staff that the manager is gone. We feel we’ve let him down a bit.“We’ve got to do our best whoever’s in charge. That’s David for now and...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO