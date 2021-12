You didn’t think Aaron Rodgers would regret saying he owned the Bears, did you?. Wednesday, the Packers quarterback doubled down on it. “I don’t know that you could question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers, who is 22-5 all-time against the Bears, told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve had a good record over the years against them. Won a lot of games at Soldier Field and at Lambeau Field. It’s been a great rivalry. I’m proud to be a part of it. We have gotten the better of them the last, I don’t know, 27-28 times we’ve played them.”

