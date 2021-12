The last meeting of the year for the Webster City Community School Board will be this Monday evening at 6:00 at the school administration office at 820 Des Moines Street. One of the agenda matters would be the dismissal of school on Wednesday,December 22 for an extended Winter Break for students and staff. If approved,the students and staff would be off from December 22 to Tuesday,January 4,2022. The school board will give special recognition to the local FFA chapter.. There will be the approval of the preschool handbook,approve monetary donations to the Lynx Closet from Alpha Delta Kappa sorority and to the High School Boys Basketball Fundraising Account from the Connie Ingraham Uplift Fund. A fund raising request for a “Coffee House” performance for the Vocal Music Boosters will be considered for approval. The proposed early retirement plan for staff will be shared at the meeting.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO