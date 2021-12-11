ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado rips through Amazon warehouse: Drone footage shows destruction

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers were trapped inside an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 6

Related
SFGate

Anguish and gratitude as tornado slashed through Amazon warehouse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Delivery driver Alonzo Harris was wrapping up his shift around 8 p.m. last Friday when his Amazon-issued phone started buzzing with a weather alert. Unfortunately, the automated voice reading the alert aloud as he drove was in Spanish, he said. Harris understood enough to grasp that bad weather was heading his way, but he was tired after a long day and didn't pay much attention. He couldn't read the tornado warnings that local authorities were sending to his personal phone, either, because he was driving.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy