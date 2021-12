A star of the original "Home Alone," Devin Ratray, reportedly got into a huge argument with his significant other that led to the police being called. The actor is best known for his role in the John Hughes classic Christmas movie as Buzz, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister who seems to enjoy tormenting him at every possible turn. Buzz was also featured in the 1992 sequel and had a cameo in the Disney+ reboot "Home Sweet Home Alone."

