ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

This personality may protect you from Alzheimer’s disease

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udIbg_0dKBnxuV00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Biological Psychiatry, researchers found that changes in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s disease are often visible early on in individuals with personality traits associated with the condition.

They confirmed that neuroticism is linked to higher dementia risk. It measures a predisposition for negative emotions. On the other hand, conscientiousness is linked to lower dementia risk.

The study is from the Florida State University. One author is Antonio Terracciano.

In the study, the team focused on two traits previously linked to the risk of dementia: Neuroticism and conscientiousness, which measures the tendency to be careful, organized, goal-directed and responsible.

The team combined data from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging (BLSA) and previously published work in a meta-analysis that summarized 12 studies on personality and Alzheimer’s neuropathology. The studies combined included more than 3,000 participants.

In both the BLSA and meta-analysis, the researchers found more amyloid and tau deposits (the proteins responsible for the plaques and tangles that characterize Alzheimer’s disease) in participants who scored higher in neuroticism and lower in conscientiousness.

The team also found associations to be stronger in studies of cognitively normal people compared to studies that included people with cognitive problems.

The findings suggest that personality can help protect against Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases by delaying or preventing the emergence of neuropathology for those strong in conscientiousness and low in neuroticism.

Such protection against neuropathology may derive from a lifetime difference in people’s emotions and behaviors.

Low neuroticism helps with managing stress and reduces the risk of common mental health disorders. Similarly, high conscientiousness is consistently related to healthy lifestyles, like physical activity.

Over time, more adaptive personality traits can better support metabolic and immunological functions and ultimately prevent or delay the neurodegeneration process.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about the blood test that can predict dementia, Alzheimer’s 5 years early, and findings that one year of this exercise training may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about 2 personality traits that may protect you from Alzheimer’s disease and more, and results showing that some diabetes drugs may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

I Forget Names All the Time: Could This Be Alzheimer's Disease?

I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Diabetes Drugs#Longitudinal Study#Alzheimer#Biological Psychiatry#Blsa
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Brain health is one of the hottest topics in the medical world, and for good reason: As more of the population ages, more people are developing dementia, a category of progressive brain disorders that includes Alzheimer's disease. Neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is on a personal mission to promote brain health—as he writes in the book Keep Sharp, his grandfather died from Alzheimer's disease—and he has isolated five science-backed ways to reduce your risk of the same fate. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Your Alzheimer's Risk Increases "Dramatically" When You Do These 11 Things

Rich or poor, famous or anonymous, civilian or President of the United States—Alzheimer's disease does not discriminate. The most common form of dementia, it affects about five million Americans today. That number will increase considerably in the next 30 years, to a projected 16 million Americans in 2050—which makes gaining a greater understanding of this disease critical.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Major Signs You May Have Dementia, According to Experts

Dementia is a disorder that affects more than 55 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization. "It is unclear why dementia affects so many people. Unfortunately dementia is a degenerative process and patients can develop dementia with advancing age," says Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. It's caused when brain cells are damaged, which prevents the brain cells from communicating with each other. As a result, memory, thinking and behavior can be affected. There's several signs that indicate someone has dementia and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Yashar and the Alzheimer's Association who explained the symptoms to watch out for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for Alzheimer's disease would be relatively cheap

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered that the protein α-endosulfine (ENSA) is involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Studies in mice showed that eliminating this protein entirely or using drugs to block its function reduced physical changes in the brain associated with the disease and improved memory. Drug therapy that aims to block ENSA activity could be a more effective treatment than what is currently available, as well as being cheaper. This study was published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy